Mosimane won his first league title outside Africa when Ah-Ahli Saudi clinched the second tier Yelo League with a 1-0 home win against Al-Qadsiah last month.
“When God is in control, no human being can distract. He just turns criticism into learning curves, makes you accept, and embrace your mistakes and failures. I have learnt that in order to succeed you will face hurdles and stumble but you don't quit. Mamba mentality,” he said at the time.
Meanwhile, Mosimane revealed he hasn’t been paid since January, saying he got an automatic extension to his deal when he secured the Saudi Pro League promotion.
During his interview with Saudi Arabia TV channel Al Arabiya, Mosimane revealed this was not the first time the club had failed to pay him, the technical team and players.
“The first month, I got paid, but after the first month I had to wait for two months to get my money. [Sometimes] three months ... it has been like that,” Mosimane said.
“[Since] I came here I’ve never received my salary every month. No, never since I’ve been at Al Ahli.
“We are going into the fifth month now [without getting paid]. Me and my technical team, even the players. Everybody, the last time we got there was in January.”
'It's just little things that make one happy': Mosimane wins coach of the month award for a second time
Image: Twitter/Al-Ahli Saudi Club
Al Ahli Saudi coach Pitso Mosimane has been named Yelo League Coach of the Month for the second time this season.
Mosimane first received the award in February.
The title comes after he won three games in May, secured promotion to the Saudi Pro League and bagged the Yelo League title.
“Thank you, I appreciate the award for the second month,” said Mosimane.
“God teaches us to appreciate little things, because one day after they add up, we will look back and realise that they were big things.
“Sometimes it is just little things that make one happy. Always appreciate and be humble of the little being given.”
