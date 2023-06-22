“It’s going to be emotional, not just for me but for the players as well, because there’s that young girl that dreams of going to the World Cup and that individual might not be there,” Ellis said during Banyana’s breakfast send-off by Brand South Africa in Johannesburg.
Banyana bring in psychologist to help players losing out on World Cup and Fifa pay cheque
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle/Gallo Images
Banyana Banyana have enlisted the services of a psychologist to help players deal with the possible disappointment of missing out in the final Women’s Fifa World Cup squad.
A total of 36 Banyana players are in a camp that will help coach Desiree Ellis and her technical team cut the squad to 23 for the tournament.
This year’s edition is to take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.
South Africa will play in group G with tough opponents Sweden, Italy and Argentina.
Ellis is expected to announce her 23-women squad later this week and understands it won’t be easy for the 13 players told they won’t be travelling Down Under.
While playing in a World Cup comes with great prestige, Fifa has increased the stakes as players that won't be selected for the final 23 will miss out on the appearance fees of R572,000.
“It’s going to be emotional, not just for me but for the players as well, because there’s that young girl that dreams of going to the World Cup and that individual might not be there,” Ellis said during Banyana’s breakfast send-off by Brand South Africa in Johannesburg.
“We have got a psychologist in camp working with the players, because no matter what I say and how I say it, I am putting someone’s dreams on pause.
“That would be the most difficult thing, but it has to be done.
“That's why this last session is important, so if I’m not sure about something I can always have a look,” she said.
“It (is) the most difficult selection I have had to make, selecting 36 from thousands out there has been difficult.
“There are many good players out there but I can only select 36 and now the final 23.”
Ellis said selecting the right players to ensure versatility and depth in the squad will be crucial at their second appearance in the World Cup.
“I have to make sure we replicate what we did at Wafcon, to make sure we choose a squad for every eventuality, to make sure we have enough cover, to make sure in the different ways we want to play that we have the right personnel.”
Banyana’s first game will be against Sweden in Wellington, New Zealand, on July 23.
They will face Argentina in Dunedin on July 28 while their last game of the group stages is against Italy in Wellington on August 2.
