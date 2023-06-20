Pirates, SuperSport seek women team affiliates so they can play Caf football

Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United and Sekhukhune United are up against the clock to source women’s clubs they can affiliate to so they will be eligible for the coming season's Caf interclub competitions.

The three clubs are among the are four Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams who qualified for continental football from the 2022-23 season, with the other being DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns and Pirates will take part in Caf's headline Champions League while SuperSport and Babina Noko line up in the Caf Confederation Cup.

However Pirates, SuperSport and Sekhukhune face a danger of being disqualified as they do not have women's teams.

Caf's club licensing regulations require participants to have a women's team to acquire a licence for the 2023-24 Champions League and Confederation Cup.