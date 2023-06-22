Former Kaizer Chiefs star forward Mandla Masango has urged promising Chiefs youngsters Mduduzi Shabalala and Samkelo Zwane to keep their feet on the ground and focus on perfecting their craft.
Masango, who also joined Amakhosi as a young player in 2007 and went on to win two league titles and other trophies, has been impressed by how Shabalala and Zwane performed last season.
Shabalala, 19, and Zwane, 21, broke into the senior team in the previous campaign and played a role in Chiefs finishing fifth in the DStv Premiership.
Zwane made 15 appearances in all competitions last season after being promoted to the senior side.
Shabalala played 22 matches in all competitions, scored two goals and provided two assists as well in his maiden season in the big time.
Former Chiefs star Masango urges Shabalala and Zwane to remain humble, keep working hard
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Former Kaizer Chiefs star forward Mandla Masango has urged promising Chiefs youngsters Mduduzi Shabalala and Samkelo Zwane to keep their feet on the ground and focus on perfecting their craft.
Masango, who also joined Amakhosi as a young player in 2007 and went on to win two league titles and other trophies, has been impressed by how Shabalala and Zwane performed last season.
Shabalala, 19, and Zwane, 21, broke into the senior team in the previous campaign and played a role in Chiefs finishing fifth in the DStv Premiership.
Zwane made 15 appearances in all competitions last season after being promoted to the senior side.
Shabalala played 22 matches in all competitions, scored two goals and provided two assists as well in his maiden season in the big time.
Masango believes learning from the senior players and never stopping working hard can turn the youngsters into top stars at Naturena.
“They are good and talented youngsters who need to just focus and learn,” Masango said.
“(They must know that) irrespective of whether you are getting five or six man of the matches you must remember that you are still a youngster.
“You need to remain humble and perfect your craft until they become a complete product,” he said.
Masango was part of the last team that was able to deliver trophy success at Chiefs when they won the MTN8 and the league during the 2014/15 season under coach Stuart Baxter.
'I never got an offer from Kaizer Chiefs' — Pitso Mosimane clears the air
The winger, who formed a deadly “MaLeMa” combination with George Lebese and George Maluleke, says the difference between their side and the current team is experience.
“I think if you look at the age group, there were not a lot of youngsters during that period,” Masango said.
“There were season campaigners, people who have won the trophies before where they were playing. Now there are more players that are graduating from the junior teams to the senior team.
“You can’t expect instant results, it’s a matter of the guys growing and becoming world beaters.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Bafana sensation Bathusi Aubaas ready for move to PSL giants: Bernard Parker
NZ abandon Qatar friendly over ‘racist slur’ against ex-SuperSport player Boxall
'SA stands behind him': Kodwa congratulates Mosimane on move to Al Wahda
Former Pirates and SuperSport star Ntshumayelo announces retirement
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos