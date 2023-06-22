Former SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana midfielder Thandani Ntshumayelo has announced his retirement from football.
Ntshumayelo, 33, was slapped with a heavy ban in 2016 after testing positive for cocaine but it was lifted in 2018 and he went to play for Baroka and Swallows with little success.
, Ntshumayelo also briefly trained with Bidvest Wits but didn't do enough to prove his fitness to coach Gavin Hunt who knew him from their earlier days at SuperSport United.
''After careful consultation and lengthy consultation with my family, I've decided to officially announce my retirement from football with immediate effect,” he said in a statement on Thursday morning.
''It's a decision that I didn’t take lightly because football has been part of my life . I feel privileged to have realised my dream of becoming a professional footballer.
Former Pirates and SuperSport star Ntshumayelo announces retirement
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
''To my SuperSport United family, who gave me my big break to turn professional at the age of 18, I will forever be grateful for everything you have done for me.
''I want to thank SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews, academy coaches Godfrey Mosoetsa, Kwanele Kopo and coach Gavin Hunt who also became a father figure in my life, even in difficult times.
''A special thanks to the academy staff of SuperSport United and the aunties that took good care of us. It was also an honour to represent one of the biggest clubs in Africa, Orlando Pirates.
''It is for this reason that I would like to express my gratitude to Dr Irvin Khoza for giving me the opportunity to represent this big institution. I will forever cherish the moment that I got to wear the Orlando Pirates jersey and fight for the badge.
''To my former teammates, thank you for the brotherhood and unforgettable memories we created together.''
Ntshumayelo also thanked his family for the support they gave him.
''I would like to also thank my parents and partner who have always been there for me in good and bad times. I wouldn’t be in the man I am today without your love and support.
“To my son Leano, I love you and you inspire me to be a better person. A big thanks also go out to Tim Sukazi, my former teams Baroka and Swallows FC. To the fans, you have no idea how much your support means to me, I will not be lost to football and our paths will cross again.''
