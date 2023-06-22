Soccer

WATCH | Chiefs players report for preseason training at Naturena

22 June 2023 - 12:45 By SPORTS REPORTER
Kaizer Chiefs players dejected after losing during their DStv Premiership match to SuperSport United at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on May 13 2023.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs players have reported back to their training base at Naturena to start preseason preparations. 

After a dismal campaign where they failed to win any silverware last season and finished fifth on the DStv Premiership standings, there is pressure on the players to do much better going forward. 

Chiefs have been the talk of the off-season with former Young Africans coach Nasreddine Nabi heavily linked with a move to the club to replace an under pressure Arthur Zwane. 

Chiefs have already signed defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe from SuperSport United and it is believed that they have reached agreements with TS Galaxy for Given Msimango and Cape Town City for Mduduzi Mdantsane. 

Another player who is heavily linked with a move to Chiefs is Cape Town City striker Khanyisa Mayo but they face stiff competition from Mamelodi Sundowns for his signature. 

Cape Town City also released pictures of their players reporting for preseason and more clubs will follow suit over the coming days. 

