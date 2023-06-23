Soccer

IN PICS | Chiefs reveal new tracksuits and training kit

23 June 2023 - 14:17 By SPORT REPORTER
Kaizer Chiefs players Wandisile Duba and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo shows off the new tracksuits.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have released pictures of their new Kappa tracksuits and training kit. 

Chiefs were among the first teams to report back to training at their Naturena base on Wednesday, with Cape Town City. 

Chiefs fans are waiting with bated breath for the official kit reveal that is expected closer to the start of the season, in which they are under pressure to win at least one trophy. 

Amakhosi went through a dismal campaign where they failed to win any silverware last season and finished fifth in the DStv Premiership standings, and there is pressure on the players and coach Arthur Zwane to deliver a trophy. 

Chiefs have already signed defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe from SuperSport United and it is believed they have reached agreements with TS Galaxy and Cape Town City for Given Msimango and Mduduzi Mdantsane respectively.   

Another player who is heavily linked with a move to Chiefs is Cape Town City striker Khanyisa Mayo, but they face stiff competition from Mamelodi Sundowns for his signature. 

