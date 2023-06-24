Soccer

Bernard Parker hopes to help next generation with his life story 'From a Shack to Destiny'

24 June 2023 - 13:30 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
TS Galaxy forward Bernard Parker (in white and light blue) and Junior Mendieta of Stellenbosch FC during the DStv Premiership match at Danie Craven Stadium on May 20, 2023 in Stellenbosch, South Africa.
TS Galaxy forward Bernard Parker (in white and light blue) and Junior Mendieta of Stellenbosch FC during the DStv Premiership match at Danie Craven Stadium on May 20, 2023 in Stellenbosch, South Africa.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

In a country where stories of former soccer players becoming paupers after their playing days are not uncommon, former Bafana Bafana star Bernard Parker hopes his upcoming book will teach the current and future generation to make better life and career decisions.  

Parker, 37, one local player who has enjoyed longevity in football, will release his autobiography titled From a Shack to Destiny on July 31.  

The former Kaizer Chiefs marksman, who is currently on the books of TS Galaxy, kicked off his professional football career in 2004 at Benoni Premier United and went on to play in countries such as Serbia, Greece and Holland before returning home in 2011.  

Parker said the book tells a story of how he used football to move his family from a shack and got them a proper home.  

He also believes his story can help players to have long careers, playing top-flight football.  

Bafana sensation Bathusi Aubaas ready for move to PSL giants: Bernard Parker

Veteran TS Galaxy striker Bernard Parker believes his teammate and new Bafana Bafana sensation Bathusi Aubaas is ready to play for a big club in the ...
Sport
3 days ago

“My book is coming out and it’s about my life story about where I grew up and my journey with football,” Parker told TimesLIVE.  

“It’s mostly directed to dreams, inspiring people to reach for their dreams. No matter the circumstances, the environment or where you come from, you can achieve your dreams.  

“The book is more about inspiration and also how to stay in the top flight in football,” he said.  

“It also touches on the importance of education and why it’s so important to educate yourself as a footballer.  

“There’s a whole lot in the book. It speaks to your modern-day footballer.  

“It also reveals the bad decisions, the struggles and a whole lot of other lessons learnt.”  

Parker said in the book there are words from Chiefs founder Kaizer Motaung senior, Manchester United striker, coach and former Bafana teammate Benni McCarthy and his former coaches including Steve Komphela.  

“My book also got Dr Kaizer Motaung in it, it’s got Benni McCarthy who is my role model, it’s got Doctor Khumalo, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Steve Komphela and a lot of other players that I played with in my career and coaches that have coached me.”

The book launch is set for September.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

'SA stands behind him': Kodwa congratulates Mosimane on move to Al Wahda

Sport minister Zizi Kodwa said he was confident Pitso Mosimane is going to deliver his trademark excellent coaching at the UAE club.
Sport
2 days ago

Safa TD Steenbok confident Ramoreboli will do well at Cosafa as unqualified Mkhalele is barred

South African Football Association (Safa) technical director Walter Steenbok is confident coach Morena Ramoreboli can lead Bafana Bafana to another ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Power to the people as Nigeria federation lets fans decide coach’s future

Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro's job is in the hands of the fans after football federation (NFF) president Ibrahim Gusau said he will let them decide if ...
Sport
6 hours ago

‘It was emotionally draining’: Banyana coach Desiree Ellis on picking the final World Cup squad

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says picking the final squad for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup was possibly the most difficult selection of her ...
Sport
7 hours ago

No-one will get more: Safa president Jordaan confirms equal pay for Bafana and Banyana

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan says a decision to pay Banyana Banyana players the same incentives as Bafana Bafana ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Why Pitso Mosimane should have no salary worries at Al Wahda Soccer
  2. IN PICS | Chiefs reveal new tracksuits and training kit Soccer
  3. WATCH | Chiefs players report for preseason training at Naturena Soccer
  4. Tongan top-ups have Bok tongues wagging Rugby
  5. 'SA stands behind him': Kodwa congratulates Mosimane on move to Al Wahda Soccer

Latest Videos

SA artist Zanele Muholi commemorates Enyobeni tavern deaths one year on in ...
US Coast Guard says missing submersible imploded