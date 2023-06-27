Mosele said Pirates supported him through a difficult time.
“Since I arrived here at the club ... they have helped me a lot. They even arranged counselling for me and it helped me a lot.
“Our lives are difficult because people only want to see you play well. When I play, I always want to make sure I am satisfied with my performance.”
Mosele also revealed he grew up in difficult circumstances.
“I grew up in Klerksdorp with both my parents. I followed two brothers and two sisters — we are a family of seven. I started being a breadwinner from the age of 15.
“No one has ever worked [a proper job] at home. We lived on a grant that I got with my brother every month. We grew up in a shack, so we survived on a social grant.
“My father was a welder working at other people’s houses and that’s how we lived. Everything started when I went to Baroka FC and things got better from there.
“I am still the breadwinner at home. My sisters have kids and they also live at home. I have to take care of everyone.”
I didn’t care if they fired me: Pirates star Mosele opens up about off-field problems
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
A visibly emotional Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana midfielder Goodman Mosele says he did not care about losing his place at the mighty club as he struggled with off-field problems last season.
Mosele, who made just 11 appearances in the last DStv Premiership campaign, admitted the mammoth responsibility of looking after his big family took a toll on him.
In 2021 Mosele was in the headlines when he failed to honour a Bafana Bafana call-up for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia, leaving national coach Hugo Broos fuming.
The 23-year-old was speaking on the club’s three-part television documentary Orlando Pirates: Bucs Camp on SuperSport TV. It puts the spotlight on the challenges faced by players and staff at the club.
He said concern about his family should his career end prematurely or be unable to make his money last post-playing weighed on his mind. He became so demoralised he lost motivation.
“It was tough because there was a time when I didn’t care if they fired me or not, I didn’t care.
“It is difficult, it is things you constantly think about. You wonder what will happen five years from now. But I soldier on as long they [my family] have something to eat.
“We will deal with what happens in the future when it happens. For now we soldier on, but I am scared. I wonder what will happen if I stop playing tomorrow.
“I said to myself, 'I’ll eat whatever is eaten at home.' Even now it is not like I am OK, but you will not see it.”
Mosele said individuals deal with challenges and pressures differently.
“We don’t deal with things the same, there are things that I did that I would never talk about in public, but there is pressure at home and the pressure that we put ourselves in. I did those things because of what I was going through.”
