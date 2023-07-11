Soccer

Tshegofatso Mabasa brace sees Bafana past Eswatini into Cosafa semis

11 July 2023 - 20:12 By Sithembiso Dindi at Princess Magogo Stadium
Bafana Bafana's Themba Sikhakhane threads a pass past Eswatini's Bongwa Matsebula in their 2023 Cosafa Cup match at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on July 11 2023.
Image: Rogan Ward/Gallo Images

A brilliant brace from second-half substitute Tshegofatso Mabasa helped Bafana Bafana beat determined Eswatini 2-1 at Princess Magogo Stadium on Tuesday night to book their spot in the Cosafa Cup semifinals.

South Africa came from a goal down after Eswatini scored first in the through Bongwa Matsebula. Bafana needed a victory to finish top of group A and guarantee a spot in the knockouts.

Lesotho and Patrick Mabedi-coached Malawi had already booked their places in the semis.

Bafana's Cosafa Cup coach Morena Ramoreboli made a couple changes to the team that started in his team's 2-1 win against Botswana, which followed their 1-1 opening draw against Namibia.

The coach brought back defender Keegan Allan for Bonginkosi Makume and Lesedi Kapinga for Shaune Mogaila, who was one of the scorers against the Zebras. As expected, Eswatini came into the game with a defensive approach, which South Africa struggled to break down in search of the important goal in the opening half.

When South Africa were in possession, Sihlangu Semnikati almost had all their men behind the ball.

Two of their defenders, Siboniso Mamba and Sibongakhonkhe Silenge, combined well and dealt with SA’s dangerous attackers such as Iqraam Rayners and Victor Letsoalo.

The deadlock was broken in the second half when Matsebula scored with a thunderous shot from inside the box in the 51st minute after horrendous defending by the hosts.

Bafana continued to throw everything into their attacks, but Eswatini were too strong at the back and SA had to find other way to get the goal.

Substitute Mabasa’s well-taken shot from outside the box did the trick as he beat Eswatini goalkeeper Sandanezwe Mathabela in the 76th minute.

Mabasa completed his brace in the 88th, beating Mathebula from close range after being set up by Rayners.

In the other group A match, Botswana and Namibia played to a goalless draw at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

