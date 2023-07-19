Soccer

Orlando Pirates draw last game in Spain against LaLiga side Las Palmas

19 July 2023 - 13:48
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Orlando Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki in action in their 0-0 draw against Las Palmas at Banús Football Center in Marbella, Spain on July 19 2023.
Orlando Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki in action in their 0-0 draw against Las Palmas at Banús Football Center in Marbella, Spain on July 19 2023.
Image: Orlando Pirates/Twitter

Orlando Pirates wrapped up their preseason tour of Spain with a 0-0 draw against newly promoted Spanish LaLiga side UD Las Palmas at Banús Football Centre in Marebella on Wednesday.

Bucs went unbeaten in their three friendly matches played in the camp, having beaten Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-0 on Thursday and Ecuadorean outfit Independiente Del Valle 3-1 on Saturday.

Wednesday's encounter was the most testing for the Buccaneers as Las Palmas, promoted to LaLiga as the second-placed team in the Segunda División last campaign, gave coach Jose Riveiro's Bucs little space to do what they wanted to with the ball.

There were a few moments where Pirates could have better used their advantage when they broke through, but their final pass in both halves let them down.

Watch the full match between Orlando Pirates and Las Palmas.

Generally, though, the football was easy on the eye as both teams preferred a short-passing game that quickly changed to a higher tempo when approached the goals.

The Buccaneers will have a busy 2023-24 campaign as they have qualified for the Caf Champions League after finishing second behind Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership last season. 

Riveiro impressed in his first season with Bucs, winning the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.

Pirates will open their 2023-24 season with DStv Premiership matches against Stellenbosch FC (August 5) and Royal AM (August 8) before starting their defence of the MTN8 against Sekhukhune United on a date yet to be confirmed.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Roger De Sa believes Katlego Otladisa will be a hit at Orlando Pirates

The coach who introduced new Orlando Pirates signing Katlego Otladisa to top-flight football, Roger De Sa, has no doubt the 26-year-old winger will ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Orlando Pirates match against Maccabi Tel Aviv raises debate about cultural and sports isolation — ANC

The ANC says Orlando Pirates' match against Maccabi Tel Aviv has raised a debate about cultural and sports isolation of Israel.
Sport
1 day ago

Orlando Pirates officially launch Thebe Magugu-designed jersey

Having provided a taster with some pictures released last week, Orlando Pirates officially unveiled their new home and away jerseys for the 2023-24 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates ‘surprised’ by approach, but letting Dzvukamanja join SuperSport

Orlando Pirates say though they were “surprised” by an approach by SuperSport United to sign Zimbabwean striker Terrence Dzvukamanja, they have ...
Sport
1 day ago

No support for players with mental health issues at PSL clubs: Mabasa

Out-of-favour Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa has challenged Premier Soccer League clubs to create structures supporting players who deal ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Latest

  1. Orlando Pirates draw last game in Spain against LaLiga side Las Palmas Soccer
  2. Royal AM offered R27m to replace Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium Soccer
  3. Roger De Sa believes Katlego Otladisa will be a hit at Orlando Pirates Soccer
  4. Former SA players living the Yankee life in Major League Cricket Sport
  5. DAVID ISAACSON | What if the Commonwealth Games were abandoned? Sport

Latest Videos

World Cup Champ Messi Introduced to Inter Miami
WATCH | Minister of electricity 'apologises profusely' for recent loadshedding