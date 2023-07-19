Orlando Pirates draw last game in Spain against LaLiga side Las Palmas

Orlando Pirates wrapped up their preseason tour of Spain with a 0-0 draw against newly promoted Spanish LaLiga side UD Las Palmas at Banús Football Centre in Marebella on Wednesday.

Bucs went unbeaten in their three friendly matches played in the camp, having beaten Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-0 on Thursday and Ecuadorean outfit Independiente Del Valle 3-1 on Saturday.

Wednesday's encounter was the most testing for the Buccaneers as Las Palmas, promoted to LaLiga as the second-placed team in the Segunda División last campaign, gave coach Jose Riveiro's Bucs little space to do what they wanted to with the ball.

There were a few moments where Pirates could have better used their advantage when they broke through, but their final pass in both halves let them down.