Soccer

Zambia suffer second blow before World Cup debut

21 July 2023 - 17:10 By NICK SAID
SA's Karabo Dhlamini (right) challenges Grace Chanda of Zambia in the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations semifinal at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.
SA's Karabo Dhlamini (right) challenges Grace Chanda of Zambia in the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations semifinal at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

Debutants Zambia have been dealt a heavy blow on the eve of their Women’s World Cup group C opener against Japan on Saturday after key attacking midfielder Grace Chanda was ruled out of the tournament, team officials confirmed.

It is a second major withdrawal for coach Bruce Mwape’s side after first choice goalkeeper Hazel Nali suffered a serious knee injury and was replaced by teenager Leticia Lungu.

Zambia team doctor Faith Chibeza did not elaborate on the reason behind Chanda’s absence, but a source told Reuters she had been hospitalised for treatment.

“Grace Chanda has taken ill and is out of the tournament. We have done everything we can to help her, she is getting all the attention she needs, but she won’t be able to take part,” Chibeza said.

Chanda, 26, is a former captain of the side and hugely influential player who has been a key part of Zambia’s rapid rise in international football in recent years.

'We must show we're African champs': Banyana defender Mbane before crunch game against Sweden

Banyana Banyana defender Bambanani Mbane believes going to the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup as African champions gives them a lot of confidence for ...
Sport
6 hours ago

She has been replaced by 18-year-old Comfort Selemani, who was part of the preliminary selection but did not make the final cut.

Despite the setbacks, Mwape said on Friday the Copper Queens are confident they can be a match for any opponent in the tournament, buoyed by their shock 3-2 friendly win over world number two Germany a fortnight ago.

“As far as I am concerned, we are not underdogs. The only ones who might think that are our opponents. We don’t think that, we regard ourselves as a big team that can challenge any other team in the world,” he said.

“We have been preparing for this World Cup for the past two months and I feel we are ready for any team in the tournament.”

Reuters

MORE:

New Zealand upset Norway in Women's World Cup opener

Hannah Wilkinson's second-half goal gave New Zealand a shock 1-0 win over former champions Norway at Eden Park on Thursday as the co-hosts kicked off ...
Sport
1 day ago

Kimvuidi and Human's destiny to be decided soon: Kadodia

Maritzburg United star player Karim Kimvuidi has decided where he wants to play next season as Rowan Human gets closer to finalising a deal with a ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Another South African joins MLS club in the US

Stellenbosch FC's 19-year-old centre-back Olwethu Makhanya has joined the growing list of young South African footballers who are joining clubs in ...
Sport
3 days ago

A right Royal tale of taxpayers’ money and PSL clubs’ battles post-Covid-19

Smaller teams walk a tightrope of spending just the right amount on a squad and coaches but little enough for the budget to be sustainable
Sport
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Mohoric honours Mader's memory with another Bahrain Victorious win Sport
  2. Zambia suffer second blow before World Cup debut Soccer
  3. Kimvuidi and Human's destiny to be decided soon: Kadodia Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs-linked Sibongiseni Mthethwa is ready for the next step in his ... Soccer
  5. 'We must show we're African champs': Banyana defender Mbane before crunch game ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community