'We must show we're African champs': Banyana defender Mbane before crunch game against Sweden
Image: Alexsandar Djorovic/BackpagePix
Banyana Banyana defender Bambanani Mbane believes going to the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup as African champions gives them a lot of confidence for their opening match against Sweden on Sunday.
The Mamelodi Sundowns defender was part of the Banyana squad that played in the 2019 showpiece in France where they bombed out after losing all their group matches against Spain, China and Germany.
Armed with the 2019 experience and winning the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in July last year will make a difference this time, said Mbane on Friday from the team's base in Wellington, where they're preparing for their clash against 3rd-ranked Sweden.
“The 2019 World Cup was the first for us. We didn't know what to expect, but this time we're coming here as African champs,” said Mbane, who is a regular with Banyana veteran Noko Matlou in the heart of Banyana's defence.
“It won't be easy, but I think the team will work hard because I we spoke about what we're here for. So, now we must show people back home why we're here. We promised that though we may not win the gold, we'll perform.”
Winning the Wafcon in Morocco last year should not only send a message to Sweden, but also to Italy and Argentina, the other two teams Banyana will face in group G.
“When you come to a place knowing you're also a champion, at least you've got something boosting your confidence,” said the 33-year-old player.
“For us, we know we're African champions. The game against Sweden won't be an easy one, but knowing we won the Wafcon makes us believe anything is possible. It doesn't matter which team we're playing because coming here as African champs means a lot to us.
“We know Sweden is not going to be an easy game. Everything we do at the gym is around that game. We've were initially angry with the coach [Desiree Ellis] that she's making us focus more on this game. But we now know what she wants is by the time the Sweden game comes we know everything about them.”
Mbane urged Banyana fans to continue sending them messages of support before their game against the Swedes.
“We're happy to see the fans showing us how much they love us because they know how important that is to us. We want them to continue sending the messages. We appreciate it a lot.”
Banyana's game against Sweden will kick off at 7am South African time on Sunday.
