Kaizer Chiefs-linked Sibongiseni Mthethwa is ready for the next step in his career

Bafana Bafana and Stellenbosch FC player Sibongiseni Mthethwa during the 2023 Cosafa Cup match against Eswatini at Princess Magogo Stadium, KwaMashu on July 11 2023.
Stellenbosch FC midfield strongman Sibongiseni Mthethwa believes he is ready to make a step up in his career with an aim to remain in the Bafana Bafana setup.  

Mthethwa, 28, had a great campaign with Stellies last season which earned him many admirers.  

The defensive midfielder has been one of the hot topics in the current transfer window period as he is linked to moves to bigger teams such as Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu FC.  

The performances under the watchful eye of Steve Barker at Stellies saw Mthethwa roped into Bafana’s Cosafa Cup where the understrength SA finished third.  

While Mthethwa said he is ready to make a step up in his career and is encouraged by all the attention, nothing has been said to him about a possible move away from the Winelands.  

The former Black Leopards player joined Stellenbosch ahead of last season and has two years remaining on his contract.  

“I think there will always be links with other teams when you are doing well. I’m aware of what is being said out there, but I can’t say there’s anything concrete because no one has said anything to me,” Mthethwa said.  

“Maybe there have been talks with my agent or the team. If there’s anything, I will hear from the team. For now I have to focus on the job I have.  

“ I’m not satisfied with being in my comfort zone. I always try to up my game and get better as a player,” he said.  

“I think even getting the call-up to the national team means I’m doing something right that other people are appreciating.”  

Having tasted being in the Bafana setup, Mthethwa's plans for the new season will include making sure he gets the attention of national team coach Hugo Broos.  

“It’s everyone’s dream to be part of the national team and I would love to be part of Bafana Bafana going forward.”

