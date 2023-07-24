Soccer

Safa signs deal with Shield that can help ‘close the gender pay gap’

24 July 2023 - 10:44 By Marc Strydom
South African Football Association CEO Lydia Monyepao. File photo.
South African Football Association CEO Lydia Monyepao. File photo.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The South African Football Association (Safa) has announced a five-year sponsorship with deodorant brand Shield, which has an emphasis on women's football.

Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao said the partnership with the Unilever South Africa-owned brand can help address the gender pay gap in the sport.

“Shield has proudly partnered with Safa for the next five years in line with the intention to bring in more sponsors for not just the association, but also the South African senior women’s national team, Banyana Banyana,” Safa said in a statement.

“Shield was recently announced as one of the official sponsor of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Monyepao said the sponsorship has an emphasis on women's football.

“Bringing more corporate sponsors on board, especially in the women’s game, will assist us in our efforts to close the gender pay parity gap and also increase opportunities for Banyana Banyana to secure better opposition to remain competitive globally,” she was quoted as saying.

“We also believe the association with Unilever SA comes at the perfect time when we are bidding to host the Fifa Women’s World Cup in 2027. Should our dream become a reality, we are confident this partnership will grow bigger and stronger, with women’s football in this country ultimately the biggest winner.”

This follows Safa last week appointing Romaney Pinnock as head of women's football.

Banyana are competing at the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia where they kicked off with a brave and unfortunate 2-1 defeat to Sweden on Sunday.

They meet Argentina in their next group G game on Friday (2am SA time) and Italy on August 2.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

Ready to cash in: women athletes are the sports world’s growth stocks

This year's World Cup kicks off as the upside potential of female competitors now exceeds that of their male counterparts
Sport
16 hours ago

Scorer Magaia 'should be fine for the next game': Banyana coach Ellis

Banyana Banyana's scorer in their 2-1 opening Women's World Cup defeat against Sweden, Hildah Magaia, should be ready for their next group G game ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Banyana showed 'resilience, bravery and courage' against Swedes, says Ellis

Banyana Banyana showed how much they have improved on the World Cup stage with their performance of "resilience, bravery and courage", almost ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Banyana Banyana and Argentina in do-or-die battle

When African champions Banyana Banyana face off against Argentina on Friday morning, it will be a battle between two teams hellbent on removing an ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Safa signs deal with Shield that can help ‘close the gender pay gap’ Soccer
  2. PODCAST | Burnley striker Lyle Foster on his battle with depression Soccer
  3. Wayde turns street fighter as he slugs it out for Diamond League triumph Sport
  4. Ready to cash in: women athletes are the sports world’s growth stocks Sport
  5. Mamelodi Sundowns beat Dutch Eredivisie team Go Ahead Eagles Soccer

Latest Videos

Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community