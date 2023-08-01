Soccer

England smash China for six to ease into last 16 with Denmark

01 August 2023 - 16:24 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
England's Lauren James celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates Rachel Daly, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo in their Women’s World Cup group D match against China at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide, Australia on August 1 2023.
England's Lauren James celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates Rachel Daly, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo in their Women’s World Cup group D match against China at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide, Australia on August 1 2023.
Image: Reuters/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Lauren James shone again with two fine goals as England put in their best performance of the Women's World Cup so far to sweep aside China 6-1 on Tuesday and march into the last 16 as group D winners.

Denmark confirmed second place with a 2-0 win against Haiti. 

Alessia Russo gave European champions England the perfect start with a goal in the fourth minute and Lauren Hemp and James added two more to give England a comfortable lead at the break at Hindmarsh Stadium.

James grabbed her third goal of the tournament after halftime before Chloe Kelly and Rachel Daly also found the net to give England an emphatic victory as they head off to Brisbane to play Nigeria on Monday for a place in the quarterfinals.

It was a record World Cup defeat for Asian champions and 1995 semi-finalists China, who exit in the group stage for the first time in eight appearances at the global showpiece.

Without the injured Keira Walsh as the holding midfielder, England shifted to a 3-5-2 formation and were soon making good inroads down the flanks.

England opened the scoring with a move that started with a Lauren Hemp cross from the left, James heading the ball to Russo in the box and the forward bringing it down before sliding it inside the post.

James was finding it hard to find space to show her skills on the edge of the box but, fed by Millie Bright storming out of defence, slid a pass from a deeper position through to Hemp in the 26th minute.

The Manchester City forward took what seemed to be an extravagant first touch but her pace took her clear of the last defender and she finished crisply.

The third goal came in the 41st minute when James was left completely unmarked on the edge of the box at a free kick and clipped the ball first time into the back of the net.

James conjured up an even better finish for what would have been a fourth goal of the tournament in stoppage time at the end of the half but it was ruled out for offside after reference to VAR.

China had offered little in attack but got a goal back through a Wang Shuang penalty at the start of the second half after VAR adjudged defender Lucy Bronze had handled in a goalmouth scramble.

James, however, grabbed the spotlight again in the 66th minute when Jess Carter's cross picked her out at the far post and she finished with a beautifully controlled volley.

Substitute Kelly then scored the fifth into an empty net from a James through ball that China goalkeeper Zhu Yu completely misjudged and wingback Daly put a gloss on the scoreline with a fine finish in the 84th minute.

“Again, another day of what dreams are made of,” said James. “I'm happy for the team and everyone's buzzing. And yeah, we're looking forward to going into next round.” 

Denmark captain Pernille Harder converted a first-half penalty to register her maiden World Cup goal, setting up their victory over Haiti spot in the next round.

The result ends a long drought for the Danes, who last advanced to the knockout stage in 1995.

Haiti midfielder Dayana Pierre-Louis conceded a penalty for handball in the 21st minute which gave Harder her moment, coolly slotting the ball in the bottom-left corner from the spot.

Haiti, ranked 55th in the world, showed great spirit in search of an equaliser, dominating periods after the break, but ultimately the experience of the 18th-ranked Danes shone through and substitute Sanne Troelsgaard sealed the result in stoppage time.

READ MORE

‘It’s also my reputation on the line’: Ellis defends Banyana selections

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has defended her selections that have become contentious talking points at the Women’s World Cup, stressing it’s ...
Sport
1 day ago

Netherlands will be Banyana’s last 16 opponents if South Africans progress

The US reached the knockout stages of the Women's World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Portugal on Tuesday, surviving a late onslaught from the ...
Sport
5 hours ago

After Sweden’s thrashing of Italy, door open for Banyana in group G

Sweden’s 5-0 World Cup thrashing of Italy on Saturday has left the door open for Banyana Banyana to progress from group G.
Sport
2 days ago

Magaia to be ‘Breadwinner’ again in Banyana’s huge clash with Italy

They don't call her “Breadwinner” for nothing. Banyana Banyana striker Hildah Magaia has been instrumental in providing big goals for the team in ...
Sport
58 minutes ago

Nigeria coach disappointed with draw but grateful to advance in World Cup

Nigeria were disappointed to come away from their final Women's World Cup group game against Ireland with just a point on Monday but would have ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Japan hammer Spain to top group C, Zambia get first World Cup win

Hinata Miyazawa scored twice as former champions Japan put on a counterattacking masterclass to beat Spain 4-0 and lock up top spot in group C at the ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Bongi Mbonambi to lead Boks against Argentina Rugby
  2. When it’s Benni nobody talks: Chippa coach Mammila upset at criticisms Soccer
  3. Magaia to be ‘Breadwinner’ again in Banyana’s huge clash with Italy Soccer
  4. Motherhood and 100 Tests: Netball Proteas’ Pretorius takes it all in her stride Sport
  5. Bok pivot Manie Libbok in the moment as he stands out in depleted field Rugby

Latest Videos

WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem
Julius Malema lifted into air in front of thousands during 10th anniversary ...