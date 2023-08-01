England smash China for six to ease into last 16 with Denmark

Lauren James shone again with two fine goals as England put in their best performance of the Women's World Cup so far to sweep aside China 6-1 on Tuesday and march into the last 16 as group D winners.

Denmark confirmed second place with a 2-0 win against Haiti.

Alessia Russo gave European champions England the perfect start with a goal in the fourth minute and Lauren Hemp and James added two more to give England a comfortable lead at the break at Hindmarsh Stadium.

James grabbed her third goal of the tournament after halftime before Chloe Kelly and Rachel Daly also found the net to give England an emphatic victory as they head off to Brisbane to play Nigeria on Monday for a place in the quarterfinals.

It was a record World Cup defeat for Asian champions and 1995 semi-finalists China, who exit in the group stage for the first time in eight appearances at the global showpiece.

Without the injured Keira Walsh as the holding midfielder, England shifted to a 3-5-2 formation and were soon making good inroads down the flanks.

England opened the scoring with a move that started with a Lauren Hemp cross from the left, James heading the ball to Russo in the box and the forward bringing it down before sliding it inside the post.

James was finding it hard to find space to show her skills on the edge of the box but, fed by Millie Bright storming out of defence, slid a pass from a deeper position through to Hemp in the 26th minute.