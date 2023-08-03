'Some are not ready': Jose Riveiro on Orlando Pirates signings

The coach stressed the need to afford the new recruits time to get used to the way of the doing things at Pirates.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
While Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is happy with the quality of his new recruits and their progress assimilating in the team, he says some are not ready for the start of the season.
Pirates — who finished the previous DStv Premiership campaign as runners-up, 16 points behind winners Mamelodi Sundowns — get their new season under way with an away fixture against Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
The Buccaneers have bolstered their squad with talented players in their bid to win the league title for the first time in 11 years. Their signings include Patrick Maswanganyi, Katlego Otladisa, Lesedi Kapinga, Karim Kimvuidi, Melusi Buthelezi and Siphelo Baloni.
While some have been with Pirates since the beginning of the preseason, others, such as Kapinga and Kimvuidi, arrived at the Soweto giants towards the end of their preparations.
Maswanganyi, Otladisa and Baloni impressed for Pirates in some of their friendly games, including in a camp in Spain.
“They are not on the same level of preparation because they didn’t start at the same time,” Riveiro said, when asked if his signings will all be available for selection against Stellies.
“They are going through the training process but most of them are ready and those who are not are also close.”
