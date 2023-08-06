Sweden send defending champs US packing from World Cup

Sweden beat the US 5-4 on penalties to knock the defending champions out of the Women's World Cup after the teams were locked at 0-0 at the end of extra time on Sunday.

In a madcap shoot-out, Lina Hurtig struck the winning spot-kick, though US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher parried the ball on the line and the result needed to be confirmed by VAR.

Sophia Smith had the chance to win the match for the four-time champion Americans but blasted the ball over the bar.

Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic emerged the hero, having kept the Scandinavians in the match, making 11 saves before the shoot-out to deny the Americans.

Often starved of possession, the Swedes did not have a shot on goal until the 85th minute when substitute Sofia Jakobsson danced into the area, only to shoot straight at keeper Alyssa Naeher.