Soccer

Sweden send defending champs US packing from World Cup

06 August 2023 - 14:12 By Ian Ransom
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Sweden players celebrate the team's victory through the penalty shootout in their Women's World Cup last 16 match against the US at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 6 2023.Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
Sweden players celebrate the team's victory through the penalty shootout in their Women's World Cup last 16 match against the US at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 6 2023.Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Sweden beat the US 5-4 on penalties to knock the defending champions out of the Women's World Cup after the teams were locked at 0-0 at the end of extra time on Sunday.

In a madcap shoot-out, Lina Hurtig struck the winning spot-kick, though US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher parried the ball on the line and the result needed to be confirmed by VAR.

Sophia Smith had the chance to win the match for the four-time champion Americans but blasted the ball over the bar.

Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic emerged the hero, having kept the Scandinavians in the match, making 11 saves before the shoot-out to deny the Americans.

Often starved of possession, the Swedes did not have a shot on goal until the 85th minute when substitute Sofia Jakobsson danced into the area, only to shoot straight at keeper Alyssa Naeher.

The talismanic Megan Rapinoe came off the bench to replace forward Alex Morgan in the ninth minute of extra time but was unable to create a winner for the Americans.

Renowned for having a deadeye as a penalty shooter, Rapinoe struck the fourth kick for the US over the bar after Sweden's Nathalie Bjorn had also blasted over.

Naeher saved Rebecka Blomqvist's fourth shot for the Swedes but Smith's failed effort kept the Scandinavians in it.

After Naeher and Magdalena Eriksson converted their spot-kicks, Kelley Ohara sent her shot pinging off the right post, allowing Hurtig to step up and send the champions out of the tournament.

Winners of the last two World Cups in France and Canada, the US slumped to their quickest exit, having made the semifinals or better in all eight previous editions.

Reuters

READ MORE

Banyana’s World Cup dream ended by clinical Dutch

Banyana Banyana had plenty of fight and displayed the quality of African champions, but ultimately the Netherlands were just too precise and powerful ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Banyana coach Ellis asks government to help make pro women's football happen

South Africa needs a professional women’s football league, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said after her team bowed out of the 2023 Women’s ...
Sport
4 hours ago

‘The whole of South Africa should be proud of this team’: Banyana coach Ellis

Banyana Banyana paid for not taking their chances but did not play like underdogs, giving the Netherlands a tougher run than the 2-0 scoreline ...
Sport
5 hours ago

World Cup inequality on show as SA and Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz advance

Jamaica’s progress through to the knockout stages of the FIFA Women’s World Cup is built on a strong defence, but just as important to their on pitch ...
Business Times
15 hours ago

Fifa investigating misconduct complaint involving Zambia at Women's World Cup

Fifa is investigating allegations of misconduct involving the Zambia team at the Women's Soccer World Cup after The Guardian reported coach Bruce ...
Sport
2 days ago

Japan the team to beat at the World Cup

Japan are firming their status as one of the favourites to win the Women's World Cup after romping into the quarter-finals with four dominant wins ...
Sport
15 hours ago

EDITORIAL | In sports, warrior women are killing it and showing SA the way

SA women sports stars no longer take a back seat to their male counterparts and it shouldn’t just be reserved for sport
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Boks will soon need all hands on deck Rugby
  2. Sweden send defending champs US packing from World Cup Soccer
  3. More questions than answers for Proteas as they end home World Cup in sixth Sport
  4. ‘They did well’: Komphela gushes over Jali and Mabasa after Swallows’ opener Soccer
  5. Banyana coach Ellis asks government to help make pro women's football happen Soccer

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem