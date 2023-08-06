‘The whole of South Africa should be proud of this team’: Banyana coach Ellis

“I think the whole of South Africa should be proud of this team. I know they got up early and expected a victory.

“But we also played against a very good team, a side who were not expected to end top of their group and did.

“We’re just proud and of course I’m also proud of the group of players.”

Ellis said Swart’s earlier saves kept Banyana in the game, and her teammates could only console her afterwards.

“She played really well and when we came in we were just patting her on the back said to her, ‘Chin up, this happens in the game’.

“It’s unfortunate it happened but she kept us in the game too. And if you look at their goalkeeper winning player of the match it tells you how well we played.

“Losing Bambanani and Jermaine in the first half didn’t help the way we set up. But we’ve brought a squad of the players and those who came in I think did well.

“It was huge [losing them]. They’re instrumental in the way we play, especially Jermaine with what she brings to the team. But even then we still had chances.”

Banyana punched above their 54th ranking throughout the tournament. They conceded a last-gasp winner to lose 2-1 to third-ranked Sweden in their group G opener, blew a 2-0 lead drawing 2-2 against 28th-ranked Argentina and beat 16th-ranked Italy 3-2 through an injury-time winner.

They competed against the clinical, precise and powerful 2019 losing finalists and 2023 group E winners the Netherlands too, a goalkeeping howler with the score at 1-0 denying the South Africans making a closer contest of the game.