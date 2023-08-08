WATCH | Banyana stars Kgatlana, Magaia, Matlou arrive at OR Tambo
Three Banyana Banyana players — scoring stars Hildah Magaia and Thembi Kgatlana, and defensive stalwart Noko Matlou — arrived home from the 2023 Women’s World Cup at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday evening.
Banyana became the pride of South Africans as the first senior national side from the country to reach the World Cup knockout stages, progressing as the lowest-ranked team from group G and winning the hearts of supporters in New Zealand and Australia for their brave displays.
.@Banyana_Banyan star Thembi Kgatlana returns from the World Cup (in a group with Hildah Magaia and Noko Matlou ... other players come in next 2 days) ... but not keen on an interview pic.twitter.com/Epssrt7l6G— Marc Strydom (@marc_strydom) August 8, 2023
The lost 2-0 to 2019 losing finalists and group E winners Netherlands in the last-16.
“It’s a proud moment and a dream come true for all of us. We went there knowing it would not be easy but we gave it our all,” Magaia said.
Kgatlana refused to give interviews.
Veteran defender Matlou said Banyana's impressive showing Down Under should strengthen the South African Football Association's bid to host the 2027 Women's World Cup.
.@Banyana_Banyana star Hildah Magaia back at OR Tambo, on their World Cup dream and professionalising women's football (aplols for audio quality) pic.twitter.com/KBVkIVgpXW— Marc Strydom (@marc_strydom) August 8, 2023
“I think we have a fair chance of hosting the World Cup. We went there, we showed our talent, we showed South Africa is among the best teams in the world, so I think we deserve to host the World Cup,” she said.
“We are happy about our achievement. But remember, if you have watched the World Cup [some of] the big teams ranked in the top 10 were knocked out early.
“It shows that there is a lot of work other countries are doing work behind the scenes.
Noko Matlou says @Banyana_Banyana did themselves proud and boosted SA's chances of hosting the 2027 Women's World Cup on her return at OR Tambo pic.twitter.com/GjjvvfFr0t— Marc Strydom (@marc_strydom) August 8, 2023
“But the three African teams that reached the knockout stages was not a mistake. It showed at the Wafcon [last year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations, which Banyana won] that something would happen.
“I think in four years' time one of the teams from Africa can win the World Cup.”
Banyana, ranked 54th, punched above their weight conceding a last-gasp goal and winner losing 2-1 against Sweden in their group G opener in New Zealand and blowing a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against Argentina before beating Italy 3-2 via an injury-time winner.
The national team, due to logistical issues procuring flights after their progression past the group stage, arrive in two more batches on Wednesday and Thursday.