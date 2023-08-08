Soccer

WATCH | Banyana stars Kgatlana, Magaia, Matlou arrive at OR Tambo

08 August 2023 - 19:03 By Marc Strydom
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Banyana Banyana star Hildah Magaia is interviewed on her return at OR Tambo International Airport on August 8 2023 from the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australasia.
Banyana Banyana star Hildah Magaia is interviewed on her return at OR Tambo International Airport on August 8 2023 from the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australasia.
Image: Marc Strydom

Three Banyana Banyana players — scoring stars Hildah Magaia and Thembi Kgatlana, and defensive stalwart Noko Matlou — arrived home from the 2023 Women’s World Cup at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday evening.

Banyana became the pride of South Africans as the first senior national side from the country to reach the World Cup knockout stages, progressing as the lowest-ranked team from group G and winning the hearts of supporters in New Zealand and Australia for their brave displays.

The lost 2-0 to 2019 losing finalists and group E winners Netherlands in the last-16.

“It’s a proud moment and a dream come true for all of us. We went there knowing it would not be easy but we gave it our all,” Magaia said.

Kgatlana refused to give interviews.

Veteran defender Matlou said Banyana's impressive showing Down Under should strengthen the South African Football Association's bid to host the 2027 Women's World Cup.

“I think we have a fair chance of hosting the World Cup. We went there, we showed our talent, we showed South Africa is among the best teams in the world, so I think we deserve to host the World Cup,” she said.

“We are happy about our achievement. But remember, if you have watched the World Cup [some of] the big teams ranked in the top 10 were knocked out early.

“It shows that there is a lot of work other countries are doing work behind the scenes.

“But the three African teams that reached the knockout stages was not a mistake. It showed at the Wafcon [last year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations, which Banyana won] that something would happen.

“I think in four years' time one of the teams from Africa can win the World Cup.”

Banyana, ranked 54th, punched above their weight conceding a last-gasp goal and winner losing 2-1 against Sweden in their group G opener in New Zealand and blowing a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against Argentina before beating Italy 3-2 via an injury-time winner.

The national team, due to logistical issues procuring flights after their progression past the group stage, arrive in two more batches on Wednesday and Thursday. 

READ MORE

‘The whole of South Africa should be proud of this team’: Banyana coach Ellis

Banyana Banyana paid for not taking their chances but did not play like underdogs, giving the Netherlands a tougher run than the 2-0 scoreline ...
Sport
2 days ago

Banyana coach Ellis asks government to help make pro women's football happen

South Africa needs a professional women’s football league, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said after her team bowed out of the 2023 Women’s ...
Sport
2 days ago

MAUDE KHUMALO | Dr Motsepe, Banyana and Africa’s women have given you notice

African countries must invest in women’s football and not give lip service
Sport
2 days ago

Banyana’s World Cup dream ended by clinical Dutch

Banyana Banyana had plenty of fight and displayed the quality of African champions, but ultimately the Netherlands were just too precise and powerful ...
Sport
2 days ago

POLL | Should Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis be co-opted to coach Bafana Bafana?

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis's coaching skills have been thrust into the spotlight after the team's strong comeback game against Italy on ...
Sport
5 days ago

TOM EATON | Banyana bring back the feelgood factor after Safa and Bafana’s own goals

Not even self-absorbed Safa could put a kibosh on Banyana’s march to the World Cup knock-out stages
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

EDITORIAL | In sports, warrior women are killing it and showing SA the way

SA women sports stars no longer take a back seat to their male counterparts and it shouldn’t just be reserved for sport
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Le Sommer scores brace in France's 4-0 last-16 win over Morocco

Eugenie Le Sommer netted a brace to lead France to a 4-0 victory over debutants Morocco in their last-16 match at the Women's World Cup, and into the ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Colombia reach first World Cup quarterfinal with 1-0 win over Jamaica

A second-half goal by Catalina Usme fired Colombia to a 1-0 win over Jamaica on Tuesday and carried the South Americans to their first Women's World ...
Sport
7 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Eve of World Cup squad reveal dealt cruel blows to the Boks Rugby
  2. WATCH | Banyana stars Kgatlana, Magaia, Matlou arrive at OR Tambo Soccer
  3. Wayde, Akani to lead SA medal charge at world championships Sport
  4. ‘They’ve improved a lot’: Sundowns coach Mokwena on what he’s seen from Chiefs Soccer
  5. ‘I hope everybody is going to defend in a low block against Pirates’: Riveiro Soccer

Latest Videos

'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'
Sinkhole collapses road in Lyttleton, Gauteng