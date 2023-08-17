‘We know how to win finals’: England’s Bronze targets World Cup gold

Right-back Lucy Bronze believes England's experience in winning a major final at last year's Euros could be crucial in Sunday's Women's World Cup title-decider against a Spain side she knows well.

Bronze lost World Cup semifinals with England in 2015 and 2019 but was a core member of the Lionesses team that beat Germany to win a first major title at the European Championship last year.

The 31-year-old, who plays her club football in Spain for Barcelona, was again a rock in defence on Wednesday when England neutralised a big crowd in Sydney to beat co-hosts Australia 3-1 and reach their first World Cup final.

“We're going up against a team I personally know very well,” Bronze said after the match.