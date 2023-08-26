Pule Mmodi scores a brace as Chiefs get off the mark in the league

Pule Mmodi scored a brace to give Kaizer Chiefs their first victory in the DStv Premiership in the 2023-2024 season after three previous attempts had put Molefi Ntseki’s job on the line when they yielded one point out of nine.

Chiefs defeated AmaZulu FC 3-0 with the other goal being scored by Edson Castillo at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

With this win Chiefs arrested their recent bad record against AmaZulu FC but their victory was far from emphatic, and it won’t leave Mamelodi Sundowns shaking from their boot as they’re the next to visit Amakhosi here on Saturday.

Importantly, though, Chiefs coach Ntseki will breathe a huge sigh of relief after registering his first league victory even if it came after four matches and with pressure starting to mount against him.

Some angry Chiefs fans pelted him with missiles when they lost 1-0 to TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga last week.

Ntseki’s team will have to up their game a lot if they’re to beat Sundowns in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal on Saturday.