DR Congo, Mauritania, Mozambique qualify for Africa Cup of Nations

Democratic Republic of Congo, Mauritania and Mozambique qualified for the next Africa Cup of Nations finals with wins on Saturday, but the games were overshadowed by the earthquake in Morocco that killed more than 1,000 people.

The quake led to the postponement of Morocco’s Group K clash with Liberia but not Sunday's decisive Group G game between Gambia and Congo in Marrakesh, where buildings were damaged by the quake. It was gauged by the US Geological Survey at a magnitude of 6.8 with an epicentre 72km southwest of the city.

Gambia and Congo teams had to evacuate their hotel rooms when the quake hit on Friday and spent the night sleeping next to their respective hotel swimming pools.

The two coaches told Reuters the players were traumatised and in no mood to play the game in which Gambia need a draw but Congo must win to earn a place at January's finals in the Ivory Coast.