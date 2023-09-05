Soccer

‘How do you buy a player without a price?’: Mosimane slams Sundowns over Sirino

05 September 2023 - 17:47
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Al Wahda coach Pitso Mosimane.
Al Wahda coach Pitso Mosimane.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Pitso Mosimane has criticised his former club Mamelodi Sundowns for the way he claims they have handled the transfer request by Uruguayan midfielder Gaston Sirino, who is yet to feature for the Brazilians this season.

Sirino, 32, is contracted to Sundowns until June 2025 after the club extended the contract he signed three years ago while Mosimane was still head coach at the Brazilians in 2020.

Mosimane suggested Sundowns have other motivations for keeping Sirino, other than money, which the Patrice Motsepe-owned Pretoria club are far from short of.

Speaking in Orlando, Soweto, where he was handing over a sports facility to Lofentse Girls High School, Mosimane said if Sundowns were keen to sell Sirino they would have given him freedom to move to a club of his choice long ago.

“I don't want to talk about Gaston Sirino because this annoys me so much,” Mosimane started when he was asked about the player and whether the now coach of United Arab Emirates Pro League side Al Wahda is also seeking the Uruguayan's signature.

“If we [Wahda] want him we'll talk to Mamelodi Sundowns. And also is Sundowns prepared to sell Sirino — I don't know? Sundowns don't need money to sell Sirino.

“Sometimes those things are a lost cause. When I was at Al Ahly [between 2020 and 2022] I wanted Sirino and you know what happened. We approached them [Sundowns] but we never got the price. You never get the price, you know.

“If the player doesn't have the price you can't buy him. [With Kylian] Mbappe, you know there's [a price of] $200m. But Sirino doesn't have a price and how do you buy a player without a price?

“Where do you start, because I don't want to go into the same set-up like when I advised Al Ahly they should get Sirino?

“And we [Ahly] approached Sundowns straight through the office and he didn't have a price. He still doesn't have a price. So, we don't buy a player who doesn't have a price and there's no negotiation.

Kodwa questions quality of sports leadership while aiming to lift schools

Sports minister Zizi Kodwa on Tuesday questioned the quality of local sports bosses as he spoke about an upcoming school sports indaba aimed at ...
Sport
1 hour ago

“It's wrong what they [some reports] are saying — it's lies in fact. It's allegations they're saying that Al Wahda wants Sirino and people are tapping Sirino.

“No, remember they said we want [Thembinkosi] Lorch — everybody says that. Everybody says we want [Peter] Shalulile. I'm always in the middle of all these things and if we want them we'll approach the team, OK.”

Mosimane insisted he will not advise his current employers to make an offer for Sirino unless Sundowns are willing to put a price for the player.

“If there's no price it's a waste of time and I will never advise the club to go for players who don't have a price and [engage in] transactions that can be very emotional and it's mixed up with a lot of things and it's not done the right way. 

“If we know he's available then I will advise my office to say 'OK, let's speak to him'. We know he's not playing and he's disgruntled and probably they don't want him because he's dropped out of the team. But it's not for me to use that opportunity.

“Anyway he hasn't been playing since last season, this is not new but the issue of Sirino that Al Wahda wants him is not right.

“So is Sundowns selling? I don't know.”

MORE:

‘I am human too’: Sundowns coach Mokwena admits jibes are painful

Rulani Mokwena started his post-match press conference at King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday evening in high spirits after Mamelodi Sundowns ...
Sport
1 week ago

‘Upcoming fixtures will help us prepare for the season ahead’ — Pitso excited to be back on the pitch

Al Wahda coach Pitso Mosimane is back on the pitch again and couldn't be more excited.
Sport
1 month ago

Mosimane sends complaint to Fifa over contract, unpaid salary at Al-Ahli

Pitso Mosimane has sent an official complaint to Fifa over six months' unpaid salary from previous club Al-Ahli Saudi FC, according to reports in the ...
Sport
1 month ago

Komphela exit could put Sundowns' dominance under threat: Shongwe

Football pundit and legendary Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper William Shongwe believes Mamelodi Sundowns’ dominance in South Africa may be under threat ...
Sport
1 month ago

Billiat brilliant but perhaps arrived in the wrong era at Kaizer Chiefs

Khama Billiat's disappearance when he was supposed to sign a new contract with Kaizer Chiefs comes as no surprise
Sport
1 month ago

‘We have signed players based on my word’: Pitso’s staff say he is easy to work with

From a distance, Pitso Mosimane appears intense and demanding but his trusted lieutenants Musi Matlaba, Kabelo Rangoaga and Kyle Solomon says he is ...
Sport
1 month ago

Former Liverpool star Firmino joins Mosimane's old club Al-Ahli Saudi

Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino has joined Pitso Mosimane's former club Al-Ahli Saudi FC on a free transfer after his departure from Liverpool.
Sport
2 months ago

'SA stands behind him': Kodwa congratulates Mosimane on move to Al Wahda

Sport minister Zizi Kodwa said he was confident Pitso Mosimane is going to deliver his trademark excellent coaching at the UAE club.
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. ‘How do you buy a player without a price?’: Mosimane slams Sundowns over Sirino Soccer
  2. Kodwa questions quality of sports leadership while aiming to lift schools Sport
  3. Spain’s World Cup-winning women’s team coach Vilda fired amid kiss furore Soccer
  4. Mystery deepens over coach Vilakazi’s sudden Arrows departure Soccer
  5. Fiery Coetzee provides more fast bowling depth for Proteas at World Cup Sport

Latest Videos

'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...
Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral