‘How do you buy a player without a price?’: Mosimane slams Sundowns over Sirino
Pitso Mosimane has criticised his former club Mamelodi Sundowns for the way he claims they have handled the transfer request by Uruguayan midfielder Gaston Sirino, who is yet to feature for the Brazilians this season.
Sirino, 32, is contracted to Sundowns until June 2025 after the club extended the contract he signed three years ago while Mosimane was still head coach at the Brazilians in 2020.
Mosimane suggested Sundowns have other motivations for keeping Sirino, other than money, which the Patrice Motsepe-owned Pretoria club are far from short of.
Speaking in Orlando, Soweto, where he was handing over a sports facility to Lofentse Girls High School, Mosimane said if Sundowns were keen to sell Sirino they would have given him freedom to move to a club of his choice long ago.
“I don't want to talk about Gaston Sirino because this annoys me so much,” Mosimane started when he was asked about the player and whether the now coach of United Arab Emirates Pro League side Al Wahda is also seeking the Uruguayan's signature.
“If we [Wahda] want him we'll talk to Mamelodi Sundowns. And also is Sundowns prepared to sell Sirino — I don't know? Sundowns don't need money to sell Sirino.
“Sometimes those things are a lost cause. When I was at Al Ahly [between 2020 and 2022] I wanted Sirino and you know what happened. We approached them [Sundowns] but we never got the price. You never get the price, you know.
“If the player doesn't have the price you can't buy him. [With Kylian] Mbappe, you know there's [a price of] $200m. But Sirino doesn't have a price and how do you buy a player without a price?
“Where do you start, because I don't want to go into the same set-up like when I advised Al Ahly they should get Sirino?
“And we [Ahly] approached Sundowns straight through the office and he didn't have a price. He still doesn't have a price. So, we don't buy a player who doesn't have a price and there's no negotiation.
“It's wrong what they [some reports] are saying — it's lies in fact. It's allegations they're saying that Al Wahda wants Sirino and people are tapping Sirino.
“No, remember they said we want [Thembinkosi] Lorch — everybody says that. Everybody says we want [Peter] Shalulile. I'm always in the middle of all these things and if we want them we'll approach the team, OK.”
Mosimane insisted he will not advise his current employers to make an offer for Sirino unless Sundowns are willing to put a price for the player.
“If there's no price it's a waste of time and I will never advise the club to go for players who don't have a price and [engage in] transactions that can be very emotional and it's mixed up with a lot of things and it's not done the right way.
“If we know he's available then I will advise my office to say 'OK, let's speak to him'. We know he's not playing and he's disgruntled and probably they don't want him because he's dropped out of the team. But it's not for me to use that opportunity.
“Anyway he hasn't been playing since last season, this is not new but the issue of Sirino that Al Wahda wants him is not right.
“So is Sundowns selling? I don't know.”