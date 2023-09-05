‘How do you buy a player without a price?’: Mosimane slams Sundowns over Sirino

Pitso Mosimane has criticised his former club Mamelodi Sundowns for the way he claims they have handled the transfer request by Uruguayan midfielder Gaston Sirino, who is yet to feature for the Brazilians this season.

Sirino, 32, is contracted to Sundowns until June 2025 after the club extended the contract he signed three years ago while Mosimane was still head coach at the Brazilians in 2020.

Mosimane suggested Sundowns have other motivations for keeping Sirino, other than money, which the Patrice Motsepe-owned Pretoria club are far from short of.

Speaking in Orlando, Soweto, where he was handing over a sports facility to Lofentse Girls High School, Mosimane said if Sundowns were keen to sell Sirino they would have given him freedom to move to a club of his choice long ago.

“I don't want to talk about Gaston Sirino because this annoys me so much,” Mosimane started when he was asked about the player and whether the now coach of United Arab Emirates Pro League side Al Wahda is also seeking the Uruguayan's signature.