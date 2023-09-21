Soccer

Embattled Chiefs coach Ntseki pelted with objects again after SuperSport loss

21 September 2023 - 08:43
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki escorted off the field by security after the 1-0 loss to SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on September 20 2023.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki had to be escorted by police to the dressing room as angry fans hurled objects in his direction after his team's disappointing 1-0 DStv Premiership defeat to SuperSport United on Wednesday night. 

Amakhosi suffered their third loss of the season at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday and angry fans made their feelings known by hurling missiles at Ntseki.

Fans have demanded Ntseki leave the club as Chiefs — desperate for a trophy after eight barren seasons — have made a stuttering start to the campaign under the new head coach.

Ntseki was not the only one who felt the wrath of the angry fans — Chiefs senior official Bobby Motaung was also pelted with objects as he tried to calm things.  

It was the third time this year that Chiefs fans have shown unhappiness. Former coach Arthur Zwane — now Ntseki's assistant — was hit by an object after they lost by the same margin to SuperSport at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium last season in May. 

Last month Ntseki was escorted off the pitch by security personnel after their 1-0 league loss to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium. 

SuperSport send Kaizer Chiefs back off the boil again

It is one step forward and two back for Kaizer Chiefs.
Sport
12 hours ago

Wednesday's defeat saw Chiefs rooted in the middle of the table with eight points from seven matches where they have won and drawn two matches and lost three. 

“They are disappointed looking at the performance of the team,” Ntseki said in his post-match press conference. 

“The expectation is for us to win games and if you don’t win games like this or the one we played last week against Royal AM [a draw], the supporters are disappointed. 

Sundowns break Chiefs’ record, cruise past Pirates, and perhaps to the title

It may soon become a matter of when Mamelodi Sundowns will win a seventh successive DStv Premiership title. This is after they cruised to a 1-0 ...
Sport
12 hours ago

“As much as they are disappointed, we have a good team, we had a good game and players are performing to the best of their ability. The plan worked out, it is just that we conceded the goal early.” 

With seven rounds of matches played, Chiefs are 18 points adrift of runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who have won all their league matches. Ntseki said Amakhosi are not focusing on other teams.

“The important thing is for Kaizer Chiefs to win games. It is for Kaizer Chiefs to prepare for every game because the plan at the beginning of the season has been to look at each game as it comes. 

“We are not looking at other teams because we know if we perform well we will win our games and we will compete for first spot.” 

