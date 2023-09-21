“As much as they are disappointed, we have a good team, we had a good game and players are performing to the best of their ability. The plan worked out, it is just that we conceded the goal early.”
Embattled Chiefs coach Ntseki pelted with objects again after SuperSport loss
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki had to be escorted by police to the dressing room as angry fans hurled objects in his direction after his team's disappointing 1-0 DStv Premiership defeat to SuperSport United on Wednesday night.
Amakhosi suffered their third loss of the season at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday and angry fans made their feelings known by hurling missiles at Ntseki.
Fans have demanded Ntseki leave the club as Chiefs — desperate for a trophy after eight barren seasons — have made a stuttering start to the campaign under the new head coach.
Ntseki was not the only one who felt the wrath of the angry fans — Chiefs senior official Bobby Motaung was also pelted with objects as he tried to calm things.
It was the third time this year that Chiefs fans have shown unhappiness. Former coach Arthur Zwane — now Ntseki's assistant — was hit by an object after they lost by the same margin to SuperSport at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium last season in May.
Last month Ntseki was escorted off the pitch by security personnel after their 1-0 league loss to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium.
SuperSport send Kaizer Chiefs back off the boil again
Wednesday's defeat saw Chiefs rooted in the middle of the table with eight points from seven matches where they have won and drawn two matches and lost three.
“They are disappointed looking at the performance of the team,” Ntseki said in his post-match press conference.
“The expectation is for us to win games and if you don’t win games like this or the one we played last week against Royal AM [a draw], the supporters are disappointed.
Sundowns break Chiefs’ record, cruise past Pirates, and perhaps to the title
