Cape Town Spurs ‘part ways’ with Shaun Bartlett

Cape Town Spurs' disastrous start to the season has finally led to the club “parting ways” with coach Shaun Bartlett.

The club announced the former Bafana Bafana striker's departure as head coach on Monday morning.

Promoted Spurs sit rooted to the bottom of the DStv Premiership table with seven defeats from seven matches where they have conceded 15 goals and scored four.

“After an extensive review and discussions with Shaun Bartlett and taking into consideration the current set of results we have mutually agreed to the termination of the head coach's contract with immediate effect,” Spurs posted on X.

Spurs' seventh straight league defeat in 2023-24 came with by 3-1 margin against bitter Cape rivals Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.