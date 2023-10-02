Soccer

Cape Town Spurs ‘part ways’ with Shaun Bartlett

02 October 2023 - 10:52 By Marc Strydom
Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett is interviewed ahead of his team's DStv Premiership match against Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Cape Town Spurs' disastrous start to the season has finally led to the club “parting ways” with coach Shaun Bartlett.

The club announced the former Bafana Bafana striker's departure as head coach on Monday morning.

Promoted Spurs sit rooted to the bottom of the DStv Premiership table with seven defeats from seven matches where they have conceded 15 goals and scored four.

“After an extensive review and discussions with Shaun Bartlett and taking into consideration the current set of results we have mutually agreed to the termination of the head coach's contract with immediate effect,” Spurs posted on X.

Spurs' seventh straight league defeat in 2023-24 came with by 3-1 margin against bitter Cape rivals Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

“The club wishes to place on record our appreciation for Shaun’s work during his time at the club most significantly promoting it back to the PSL [via the playoffs in 2022-23],” Spurs wrote on their official website.

“We recognise this is not an easy decision for all parties, but it has been taken with the club’s long-term interest at heart. Everyone at Spurs wishes Shaun all the best in his future coaching career.

“CEO Alexi Efstathiou and technical director Sean Connor have already begun the restructuring of the coaching set-up. A shortlist of candidates has been identified and an announcement is expected imminently.”

The club did not clarify if assistant coach Nasief Morris will act as caretaker manager for now, though that is expected.

Bartlett might have battled for results as head coach but such a poor record suggests far deeper problems, primarily with the strength of the squad Spurs, who last competed in the Premiership as Ajax Cape Town, brought up to the top flight.

