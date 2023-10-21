Sundowns get AFL campaign off to good start with win over Petro Atlético in Angola

Mamelodi Sundowns forgot about their domestic cup competitions disappointment to conjure up a 2-0 African Football League (AFL) quarterfinal first leg win over Petro Atlético at the Estadio 11 de Novembro in Angola on Saturday.

The Brazilians went into this match under pressure after successive penalty shoot-out defeats to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final and to TS Galaxy in Carling Knockout last 16 midweek.

With this hard fought win, Sundowns have a significant advantage of two away goals going into Tuesday’s second leg in Pretoria where they will be favourites to progress to the semifinals which comes with more than R35 million.

This victory will be sweet for Sundowns because Atlético dumped them out of the Champions League at the quarterfinal stage in 2022.