Soccer

WATCH | Smiling Bernard Parker discharged from hospital

21 October 2023 - 11:28
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Bernard Parker of TS Galaxy has been discharged from hospital.
Image: Tim Sukazi

TS Galaxy and former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs attacker Bernard Parker has been discharged from hospital. 

Parker, 37, was hospitalised on Wednesday night with a broken leg after an over-the-top challenge by Bongani Zungu during TS Galaxy’s 5-4 Carling Knockout penalty shoot-out win over Mamelodi Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium.

On Friday, he said in an update the surgery was a success and TS Galaxy chair Tim Sukazi on Saturday morning posted a video on his X social media account showing him taking Parker home after he was discharged from hospital. 

“Mzansi TS Galaxy family, Bernard Parker has now been discharged. We thank you all for your support, lots of love,” wrote Sukazi on X. 

