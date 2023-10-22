Mokwena praises Sundowns’ ‘excellent shift’ in Luanda against Petro

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has dismissed suggestions they are as good as into the semifinals of the hugely lucrative new African Football League (AFL) after a 2-0 win over Petro Atlético at the Estadio 11 de Novembro in Angola on Saturday.

Second-half goals by attackers Marcelo Allende and substitute Thapelo Maseko in Luanda gave Sundowns a major advantage for the second leg in Pretoria on Tuesday.

“This is only half time and there is a second leg that’s still to come,” Mokwena said.

“You have seen many things happen in football, you have seen teams come back from greater scorelines. We look forward to taking the scoreline to South Africa but we approach it as 0-0 and a different ball game.”

The coach was boosted by the return of Ronwen Willians, Mothobi Mvala, Grant Kekana, Teboho Mokoena, Aubrey Modiba and Themba Zwane who missed the Carling Knockout loss to TS Galaxy midweek as they were returning from Bafana Bafana's 1-1 friendly draw against Ivory Coast in Abidjan.