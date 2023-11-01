Soccer

Saudi Arabia sole bidder to host 2034 World Cup, Fifa says

01 November 2023 - 09:11 By Trevor Stynes
Fifa president Gianni Infantino with the Fifa World Cup during a virtual council meeting in Zurich. File photo
Image: Fifa/Handout via Reuters

Saudi Arabia was the only football association to present a bid to host the 2034 Fifa World Cup before the deadline closed, football's global governing body said on Tuesday.

Fifa had invited bids from Asia and Oceania for the tournament by October 31, and Saudi Arabia announced it would bid only minutes after the announcement on October 4.

Australia said on Tuesday it would not be presenting a bid to host the tournament, leaving Saudi Arabia as the only candidate.

“As established in the Bidding Regulations approved by the Fifa Council, the Fifa administration will conduct thorough bidding and evaluation processes for the 2030 and 2034 editions of the Fifa World Cup, with the hosts to be appointed by FIFA Congresses expected to take place by Q4 2024,” Fifa said.

Saudi FA President Yasser Al Misehal said the federation is fully committed to fulfil all Fifa requirements for the right to host the World Cup.

“All members of the Saudi football family are doing their best to achieve the dream of the Saudis male and females to see the World Cup in the Kingdom for the first time,” he said on social media platform X.

“We believe in the great power of football to inspire future generations and we hope World Cup 2034 contributes to the development of the game throughout the world.”

Fifa also confirmed that the sole confirmation of interest in hosting the 2030 World Cup came from Morocco, Portugal and Spain with Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay hosting celebratory games.

On October 4 Fifa announced that the combined bid of Morocco, Spain and Portugal would host the 2030 World Cup subject to the completion of a successful bidding process. 

Reuters

