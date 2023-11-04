TS Galaxy beat Sekhukhune to book the last spot in Carling Cup semis

TS Galaxy advanced to the semifinal of Carling Knockout with a 4-2 penalty shoot-out win over Sekhukhune United in Polokwane on Saturday night.

They could not be separated after 120 minutes but Mlungisi Mbunjana, Thato Khiba, Pogiso Sanoka and Nkosikhona Radebe showed nerves of steel as they converted their penalties.

For Sekhukhune, Jamie Webber hit the upright and Pogiso Mahlangu was saved while Chibuike Ohizo and Daniel Cardoso their penalties.

TS Galaxy joined Stellenbosch, Richards Bay, who produced a gallant performance to dump struggling Orlando Pirates out of the tournament in a penalty shoot-out victory on Saturday and AmaZulu FC in the semifinal stage.

The four teams will know their last four fate when the draw is conducted on Monday in this tournament that will draw to a conclusion without traditional favourites Mamelodi Sundowns, Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs .

The first notable chance of the night fell for Sekhukhune midfielder Jamie Webber but his shot from outside the box did not trouble TS Galaxy goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari after fourteen minutes.