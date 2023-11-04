Soccer

TS Galaxy beat Sekhukhune to book the last spot in Carling Cup semis

04 November 2023 - 23:06 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE AT NEW PETER MOKABA STADIUM
TS Galaxy FC striker Samir Nurkovic and Rally Bwalya of Sekhukhune United during the Carling Knockout quarterfinal match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on November 04, 2023.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

TS Galaxy advanced to the semifinal of Carling Knockout with a 4-2 penalty shoot-out win over Sekhukhune United in Polokwane on Saturday night. 

They could not be separated after 120 minutes but Mlungisi Mbunjana, Thato Khiba, Pogiso Sanoka and Nkosikhona Radebe showed nerves of steel as they converted their penalties. 

For Sekhukhune, Jamie Webber hit the upright and Pogiso Mahlangu was saved while Chibuike Ohizo and Daniel Cardoso their penalties. 

TS Galaxy joined Stellenbosch, Richards Bay, who produced a gallant performance to dump struggling Orlando Pirates out of the tournament in a penalty shoot-out victory on Saturday and AmaZulu FC in the semifinal stage. 

The four teams will know their last four fate when the draw is conducted on Monday in this tournament that will draw to a conclusion without traditional favourites Mamelodi Sundowns, Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs . 

The first notable chance of the night fell for Sekhukhune midfielder Jamie Webber but his shot from outside the box did not trouble TS Galaxy goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari after fourteen minutes. 

TS Galaxy came close to opening the scoring after 24 minutes when Lehlohonolo Mojela’s goal bound and close range snap-shot deflected off the leg of Sekhukhune defender Daniel Cardoso. 

Sekhukhune coach Brandon Truter stuck with the tried and tested in the form of goalkeeper Badra Sangare, Edwin Gyimah, Cardoso, Jamie Webber, Kamohelo Mokotjo and new recruit Collins Makgaka. 

It was the same with visiting coach Sead Ramović who went with the strongest possible line-up that boasted the likes of Ntwari, Pogiso Sanoka, Mlungisi Mbunjana, Mpho Mvelase and Sphiwe Mahlangu. 

TS Galaxy nearly found the elusive opener after 100 minutes but Samir Nurković’s close range effort bounced off the crossbar with Sangare and his defence beaten. 

In the dying minutes of extra-time, Truter introduced Ntokozo Mtsweni, who saved two penalties against Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup last season, to replace Sangare.

