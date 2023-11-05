Soccer

AmaZulu striker Bonginkosi Ntuli has died

05 November 2023 - 17:38 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
AmaZulu FC player Bonginkosi Ntuli, who has died, during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 football match against SuperSport United at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

AmaZulu FC striker Bonginkosi Ntuli has died after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer recently, the club said. He was 32.

Ntuli’s death was confirmed on Sunday after he became ill and had to be hospitalised a few weeks ago.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we inform you of the untimely passing of our beloved centre-forward and loyal servant, Bonginkosi Ntuli,” the club said in a statement.

“Ntuli was (very recently) diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, which metastasised and ultimately led to his death at the Midlands Medical Centre Private Hospital in Pietermaritzburg this afternoon.

“May his beautiful soul rest in eternal peace. The club requests privacy and patience be granted to his family and friends at this difficult time. Further announcements will be made in due course.”

The striker from KwaZulu-Natal recently tied the knot with the club’s CEO Sinenjabulo Zungu in a lavish wedding ceremony in September.

Zungu is the daughter of the club's owner and president Sandile Zungu.

Apart from AmaZulu, Ntuli also turned out for Golden Arrows, Mamelodi Sundowns and Platinum Stars.

After he got his break at Arrows, coming from their reserve side, Ntuli quickly became one of the most sought-after forwards due to his scoring prowess between 2012 and 2014.

Sundowns won the race for his services, but he wasn’t able to break through tough competition there.

