Bafana get 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign to promising start
Bafana Bafana got their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign off to a promising start when they beat Benin 2-1 in a match Hugo Broos’s side dominated in every aspect, except scoring more goals.
Percy Tau capped his 40th appearance in a Bafana shirt with a goal, the Al Ahly attacker scoring his 14th goal for the national team.
Khuliso Mudau, the Mamelodi Sundowns right back, increased Bafana’s lead on the stroke of halftime, tapping home after Tau and Themba Zwane combined around Benin’s area.
Bafana were guilty of gifting Benin’s skipper Steve Mounie his side’s consolation goal in the 69th minute, with dependable midfielder Teboho Mokoena guilty of losing possession in front of Ronwen Williams’ goal.
Leading up to this clash Broos had spoken about the need for Bafana to start on a good note if they are to mount a serious challenge and correct the mistakes they made in 2021 when they failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Bafana last qualified for the global showpiece 21 years ago, but in this campaign, they have a bigger chance as Africa has nine automatic spots in the 2026 event instead of the usual five.
Arthur Zwane happy to serve Kaizer Chiefs in any capacity
With nine more matches to go, including Tuesday’s trip to Rwanda, there’s still a long way for Bafana and Broos to realise the country’s dream. But the win here does put Bafana in the driving seat in group C that also includes Zimbabwe, Lesotho and their old nemesis Nigeria, who were shocked by Lesotho in their opening qualifier on Thursday.
Nigeria played a 1-1 against SA’s neighbours, while Zimbabwe earned a point in their 0-0 draw against Rwanda ahead of their match today against the Super Eagles in Rwanda.
Broos did say Bafana may not need to beat Nigeria to qualify from this group as countries that are regarded as minnows (because of their ranking) are capable of springing as surprise or two, just as Lesotho did to the Super Eagles in Abuja on Thursday.
This victory gives Bafana a lot of confidence going their second qualifier against Rwanda in Uye on Tuesday and a win there will keep them on top of group C ahead of resuming qualification in June next year with a trip to Nigeria.
While Broos will be happy with the win, that Bafana conceded and failed to add to Tau and Mudau’s goals despite their domination will leave the Belgian tactician hugely frustrated.
Bafana had numerous opportunities to score as many goals, especially in the first half, but Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Zwane and Tau opted to have too many extra touches around the area when a shot would have done the trick.
Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung pleads for patience from supporters
