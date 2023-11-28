Kodwa plays down ‘boxing match’ with Jordaan, says government backs Safa ditching World Cup

He was at a press conference announcing a new Boxing SA board, but sports minister Zizi Kodwa also played down a figurative “boxing match” with South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan as Safa withdrew its 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup bid last week.

Safa dramatically announced its sudden withdrawal of the World Cup bid on Friday night.

Subsequent reports were the government was unhappy with aspects of Safa’s bid and withdrew the guarantees needed for the association to continue.

A report in City Press was that a meeting between the government and Safa on Thursday became heated, and Kodwa dressed down Jordaan and told him the government was not backing the bid.

The sports minister was asked about the virtual meeting at a press conference in Pretoria where he made several high-profile announcements on Tuesday. Kodwa did not deny some stern words were exchanged nor did he disavow the notion he was not happy with some of Safa’s responses.