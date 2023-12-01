Soccer

Everton boss Dyche says sin bins not needed

01 December 2023 - 08:47 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Everton manager Sean Dyche.
Everton manager Sean Dyche.
Image: REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Everton manager Sean Dyche said he does not think sin bins are needed or wanted in football and urged rule makers to “leave the game alone”.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) approved trials of 10-minute sin bins at “higher levels” of the sport at a meeting this week, while measures to improve player behaviour and increase respect for match officials were also supported.

A proposed trial in which only the team captain may approach the referee in certain game situations was backed and it was also agreed temporary dismissals for dissent and specific tactical offences should be trialled.

Sin bins, introduced to rugby union in 2001, have already been tested at grassroots levels, but Dyche saw no need for them at the top level.

“I don't know why they don't leave the game alone at times,” he told BBC Sport. “I don't think it is needed. I don't think it is wanted, personally, but fans might have a different view.”

He also questioned how sin bins would be managed.

“If a player goes off the pitch, how are you going to manage that? The health and safety? Is he warming up, or is he allowed to sit down? Does he have to stay sitting down? Does he get two minutes out of the 10 to warm up again?

“It is an odd thing to consider but if it is brought in then that is the way it goes,” he said.

The IFAB will also consider introducing a measure into the laws of the game that would see referees announce the final decision of VAR reviews.

“Leave referees alone,” said Dyche.

“I say take everything away, take the screen away, the noise away and let them get on with their job.”

MORE:

SAZI HADEBE | Safa’s bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup was nothing more than a vanity project

The soccer body should get its house in order before dreaming of hosting World Cups
Sport
1 day ago

POLL | Should Lucas Radebe become Safa’s president?

While the South African Football Association has attempted to shut down talk of former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe running for its presidency ...
Sport
1 day ago

'A strong coach will not find excuses,' says Galaxy coach Ramović about Mokwena

Outspoken TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović has taken a swipe at Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Rulani Mokwena, saying the Brazilians boss produces excuses ...
Sport
18 hours ago

MARC STRYDOM | Why must Rhuu ‘go on trials’ to qualify for Safa presidency bid?

When such a giant tries to offer his services to run the country’s football it deserves a far better response than Safa’s slap-down
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘That’s a tournament, that’s not Caf’: Pitso on the African Football League Soccer
  2. New sponsor: out with the milk, in with a shot of something stronger for Proteas Sport
  3. Kodwa plays down ‘boxing match’ with Jordaan, says government backs Safa ... Soccer
  4. History and trophies on AmaZulu’s minds, but first they have to win a semifinal Soccer
  5. Elgar, Rickelton build strong cases for Proteas Test selection in domestic cup Sport

Latest Videos

Racial slur used in live stream
Murderer slaps police officer after guilty verdict in court