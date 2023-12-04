Soccer

Banyana book place at Wafcon to defend title, Van Wyk earns record cap

04 December 2023 - 17:20 By Mahlatse Mphahlele at Lucas Moripe Stadium
Janine Van Wyk is substituted by Lebohang Ramalepe after playing her last match for Banyana Banyana, earning a record 185th cap - the most by a men's or women's African footballer - in the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, second leg match against Burkina Faso at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Monday.
Image: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

Three important boxes were ticked by Banyana Banyana in their 2-0 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) qualifier, second leg win over modest Burkina Faso at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Monday afternoon. 

On a scorching hot afternoon in Atteridgeville, where temperatures exceeded 33°C, Banyana ensured they will defend their Wafcon title at the tournament to be hosted by Morocco next year. 

The win on Monday, courtesy of a second-half penalty by Linda Motlhalo and goal by substitute attacker Nicole Michael, meant South Africa progressed 3-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in the opening leg in Ivory Coast last week. The defending champions will take their place among the other best teams on the continent in Morocco. 

The second box ticked was that legendary defender Janine van Wyk was given her record 185th cap. The third box was that coach Desiree Ellis stood in her 100th match in charge of the team. 

Ellis started deploying Van Wyk in the middle of the park where she operated with Jermaine Seoposenwe, Motlhalo and Noxolo Cesane. That meant Van Wyk inscribed her name in the history books of African football as she became become the most-capped footballer from the continent, male or female. 

Van Wyk, who was replaced by Lebohang Ramalepe after eight minutes to rapturous applause by the small crowd, broke the long-standing record that was held by Egyptian legend Ahmed Hassan. 

Ellis, who steered Banyana to becoming the first senior national team to progress past the group stage at a Fifa World Cup in Australasia this year, sat in the Banyana dug-out for the 100th time since taking over as caretaker from Vera Pauw in 2016. 

South Africa were on the offensive from the start and had numerous chances that threatened Burkina Faso goalkeeper Faoziatou Ouedraogo, their most notable attempt bouncing off the upright. 

Banyana created the better scoring chances of the opening half but twin strikers Hilda Magaia and Thembi Kgatlana lacked the killer instinct to punish their modest opponents. 

Burkina Faso could have opened the scoring after 24 minutes but goalkeeper Kaylin Swart moved off her line to thwart Limata Nikiema after she got the better of Noko Matlou and Lonathemba Mhlongo. 

Banyana came back from the break with greater purpose to their work and their persistence paid off in the 54th minute when Ramalepe forced Rasmata Sawadogo to concede a penalty. 

Ramalepe’s clever ball inside the box landed on the outstretched right hand of Sawadogo leaving Rwandan referee Salima Mukansanga with no choice but to point to the spot. 

Motlhalo showed nerves of steel as she stepped up under pressure to put the ball past Ouedraogo, who dived the right way but was beaten by the speed of the ball in the 56th minute. 

Due to the heat, the quality of the match deteriorated but Burkina Faso nearly sneaked it with a late goal through a close-range shot by Yasso Konate that was denied by Swart. 

Two minutes from time, Banyana put the match beyond doubt when highly promising attacker Michael put the ball in the back of the net past Ouedraogo to seal a place at Wafcon. 

