Banyana book place at Wafcon to defend title, Van Wyk earns record cap

Three important boxes were ticked by Banyana Banyana in their 2-0 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) qualifier, second leg win over modest Burkina Faso at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Monday afternoon.

On a scorching hot afternoon in Atteridgeville, where temperatures exceeded 33°C, Banyana ensured they will defend their Wafcon title at the tournament to be hosted by Morocco next year.

The win on Monday, courtesy of a second-half penalty by Linda Motlhalo and goal by substitute attacker Nicole Michael, meant South Africa progressed 3-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in the opening leg in Ivory Coast last week. The defending champions will take their place among the other best teams on the continent in Morocco.

The second box ticked was that legendary defender Janine van Wyk was given her record 185th cap. The third box was that coach Desiree Ellis stood in her 100th match in charge of the team.

Ellis started deploying Van Wyk in the middle of the park where she operated with Jermaine Seoposenwe, Motlhalo and Noxolo Cesane. That meant Van Wyk inscribed her name in the history books of African football as she became become the most-capped footballer from the continent, male or female.