Mokwena praises Sundowns, AmaZulu coach Martin cries foul over Ekstein ‘goal’

07 December 2023 - 11:22
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
AmaZulu's Pule Ekstein is challenged by Khuliso Mudau of Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership match at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, Durban on Wednesday night.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

While AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martín complained about being denied a goal in their 1-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday, counterpart Rulani Mokwena praised his side's mentality in grinding out their 10th successive victory in the DStv Premiership.

Pule Ekstein appeared to have cancelled Lucas Ribeiro Costa's early penalty for league leaders Downs when he had the ball in the net in the 64th minute at King Zwelithini Stadium, but referee Thabo Mkhabela blew for offside. TV replays showed Ekstein seemingly well onside tapping home Tshepang Moremi's pass.

“I'll watch and give you an honest response, but I haven't seen it yet,” was Mokwena's reaction when asked about the disallowed goal that could have ended the Brazilians' 100% start to the 2023-24 league campaign.

Martin, though, was adamant, his side was denied a legitimate goal that would have seen Usuthu gain a precious point and avoid a third straight defeat at home in all competitions.

“It's about time we say how unfair and how badly treated we are. We played against the best team in Africa and we should have beaten them but for people [match officials] to decide the opposite,” the Spaniard said.

“We had the same in the semifinal [AmaZulu's 2-0 Carling Knockout Cup defeat against TS Galaxy].

“I thought today we played a great game, dominated them and created good chances and we scored one goal [ruled offside]. It's the first time I see Sundowns time-wasting and that alone speaks for itself.

“I think we need to be very proud. We were just unlucky that again we got nothing out of this game.”

Mokwena conceded AmaZulu put his team under pressure, especially in the second half, but credited his players for “showing great mentality in a difficult game”.

“Even though we had control in the first half we still made a few mistakes but we rode out the game and tried to control it a bit more. And then it became a bit difficult because AmaZulu tried to push for the equaliser and played with an aggressive press, a high line,” Sundowns' coach said. 

What made the real difference, Mokwena said, was his side's ability to manage the game.

“The mentality was very important. I'm very proud of the players because it's games like these, away from home against very aggressive opposition [where] you've got to show your mentality, and that's what these players did tonight.”

Mokwena gave credit to AmaZulu pushing the Brazilians and disrupting their game plan, especially in the second half.

“Make no mistake it's a good team. But that's what champions have to do. You've got to win even under difficult circumstances.

