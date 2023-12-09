Man Utd slump to humiliating 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth

Manchester United were humiliated 3-0 at home by Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday as the pressure ratcheted up once again on manager Erik Ten Hag.

The Dutchman looked forlorn as he watched on in the teaming Old Trafford rain as his shambolic side were comprehensively outplayed by in-form Bournemouth.

Bournemouth deservedly led at the break thanks to Dominic Solanke's close-range effort after five minutes.

The hosts were finally beginning to threaten an equaliser in the second half but were floored by two goals in five minutes for Bournemouth -- Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi both scoring with thumping headers as United's defence went AWOL.

Bournemouth hunted for more goals and were denied a very late fourth when Dango Ouattara bundled through and netted but his effort was ruled out for handball after a VAR check.

Bournemouth's victory did not flatter them in the slightest and the south coast club have now won four of their last five league games to climb to relative safety in 13th place.

For sixth-placed United it remains one step forward and two steps back as they undid all the good work of their impressive midweek victory over Chelsea.