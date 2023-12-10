Soccer

Riveiro backs Pirates’ ‘talented’ teen Relebohile Mofokeng for Afcon

10 December 2023 - 09:56
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro backs teenage star Relebohile Mofokeng for Afcon.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro is backing exciting attacker Relebohile Mofokeng to rise to the challenge if he is a surprise inclusion in the final Bafana Bafana squad for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast. 

Though he has been thin on the goals, the teenager has been one of the standout performers for Pirates this season as part of the attacking department that includes Evidence Makgopa, Kermit Erasmus and Zakhele Lepasa. 

Mofokeng, 19, has only scored two goals in 10 DStv Premiership matches but has been impressive with his link-up play with attacking midfielders Patrick Maswanganyi, Deon Hotto and Thembinkosi Lorch. 

Because of his eye-catching attacking play where he likes to take defenders on, there has been talk among fans as to whether Bafana coach Hugo Broos should throw him into the deep end at the Nations Cup.

Riveiro said Mofokeng will not disappoint if given the opportunity. 

“All of them honesty, I think we have talent in the team — a lot of South African players in our squad are showing that they are competitive,” Riveiro said after his side's hard-fought 1-0 league win over TS Galaxy at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night. 

Mofokeng started the match, to be replaced by Kabelo Dlamini in the 65th minute.

“In the individual case of Relebohile, the only doubt people can have about him is his age and experience. If he gets the chance, it will be an opportunity for him to show if he has the capacity and as his coaches we feel he is talented player.” 

Though he has full confidence in Mofokeng, who recently attended trials with English Premiership side Wolverhampton Wanderers, Riveiro added the raw youngster still has room for improvement. 

“He understands football very well and he needs to improve. He is a very young player and still needs to understand a lot of things that are related to the game.

“Sometimes talent is not enough to cover everything that this game requires but he is a hard-working young man. 

“I am sure that whenever he is going to get his chance, whether it is this year or it is next year, he is never going to disappoint anyone because he is a good football player.” 

Riveiro also took time to shower praise on goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi, who signed for Pirates from Galaxy in the off-season and has kept eight clean sheets in his first 10 games at his new club coming in for injured Sipho Chaine. 

“The goalkeeper is one more player in the structure. The goalkeeping with Melusi is not a discussion, he showed it last season while playing for TS Galaxy.

“He is competing with the number one goalkeeper of Ghana [Richard Ofori], with Sipho Chaine and someone experienced like Siyabonga Mpontshane.

“You can imagine the level of training sessions and competition. The goalkeeping department is doing a fantastic job, he is doing very well and we are happy with his performances.

“The other ones are pushing hard and that’s what makes him not relax.” 

