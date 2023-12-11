Soccer

Chiefs bosses ‘should be walking with presidents’: Johnson on Khune situation

11 December 2023 - 09:15
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson before their DStv Premiership match against Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs' management last week worked hard to keep the players focused ahead of a second win in a row against Polokwane City in Limpopo on Saturday after the news of the suspension of Itumeleng Khune, coach Cavin Johnson said.

Pule Mmodi's strike early in the second half gave Chiefs a 1-0 win against City at Peter Mokaba Stadium, as back-to-back DStv Premiership victories keep them in the top half of the table (sixth place) despite having lost six times in 14 outings. Amakhosi beat Moroka Swallows by the same margin at Dobsonville Stadium in their previous game. 

Chiefs announced in midweek it was suspending Bafana Bafana legend and long-serving club goalkeeper and captain Khune pending a disciplinary process. Reports alleged Khune came to training drunk.

“I think that is something that is to be credited to the management of the club. All of us put together how the club within the [Chiefs] Village was able to control that type of news because we all know 'Itu' is a big part of this team,” Johnson said.

“In the end we were able to calm the players and make sure they realised what was happening. All of us are not perfect, that's the one thing we have to know.

“Whatever happens to some of our players outside and after they play, we're all not perfect. Things happen. We're just grateful we work for an organisation like Kaizer Chiefs and they're able to say, 'You know what, we'll help you'.

“That's what I'm grateful for. The club said, 'We're going to help you [Khune]'. This club is run by men who should be walking with presidents.”

Chiefs have two matches to play before the six-week Christmas and Africa Cup of Nations break.

Amakhosi are out of action this weekend, when Stellenbosch FC meet TS Galaxy in the Carling Knockout Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Chiefs meet Richards Bay FC at FNB Stadium on December 23 and Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on December 30.

