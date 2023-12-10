Chiefs struggled to create clear-cut opportunities in the first half, but Mmodi's 51st-minute goal, taken with his right foot after cutting in from the left flank, gave Amakhosi the full spoils.
Johnson said it was important that Chiefs won playing against a side that did not allow them to play the way they wanted to.
“We have to go home and say, 'How do we play against a team that plays like this?' because there could be other teams that play similarly, play the long ball and play on the second ball. We need to able to able to do that and also make sure we are able to keep on stitching a Kaizer Chiefs cloth.”
Johnson did not want to elevate their second win on the trot to something more than it is, preferring to say: “I think we're doing a good job. When it's 15 wins then we can talk.”
‘When it’s 15 wins we can talk’: Johnson stays grounded as Chiefs win again
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
