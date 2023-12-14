Make Jamie Oliver's scrumptious garlic bread

Serves 12
1 sachet dried instant yeast
500g strong bread flour, plus extra for dusting
50g slice white or wholewheat bread
1 big bunch (60g) of flat-leaf parsley
3 cloves of garlic
1 lemon
200g low fat cream cheese
GET AHEAD
1. You can do this on the day if you prefer. Pour 325ml of tepid water into a large bowl. Add the yeast and mix with a fork for two minutes. Pour in the flour and a good pinch of sea salt, then use a fork to mix until you can't move it any more.
2. Now get your clean hands in there and bring it together as a ball of dough, adding more flour if needed to stop your hands and the dough sticking. Knead on a flour-dusted surface for 5 minutes, or until silky and elastic. Shape into a rough ball, place in a lightly oiled bowl, cover with a clean, damp tea towel and proof in a warm place for one hour or until doubled in size.
3. Meanwhile, tear the slice of bread into a blender and blitz into crumbs. Rub two 20cm x 30cm trays with olive oil, then evenly scatter over the breadcrumbs. Tear the top leafy half of the parsley into the blender. Peel and add the garlic, then blitz until fine. Squeeze in the lemon juice, add the cream cheese, blitz again until smooth, then season to perfection, tasting and tweaking.
4. Knock the air out of the dough by punching it with your fist, then divide into two. One piece at a time, pull and stretch out on an oiled surface to 30cm x 50cm. Spread over half the cream cheese mixture, leaving a 5cm border along the longer side that's farthest away from you. Now taking your time, roll up the dough, starting in front of you so you end up with a long Swiss roll shape. With a sharp knife, cut the roll into 18 pieces, then place in the tray, swirl-side up, arranging them fairly close together. Cover and proof in the fridge overnight (45 minutes, or until double in size, if making on the day).
5. Preheat the oven to 220°C. Uncover and bake on the top shelf for 20 minutes or until golden. Drizzle with a little extra virgin olive oil to serve.
Hilary Biller's suggestions to ring the changes to the bread:
- When placing the rounds of dough on the baking tray shape it so it makes a Christmas tree shape — or any design of your choice.
- To speed up the recipe forgo Jamie's filling and spread the dough with a ready-made basil or any other flavoured pesto. To add a festive feel to the rolls stud the rounds of dough with a short stalk of rosemary and add sun dried tomato slivers soaked in boiling water before baking and sprinkle over light sprinkling of coarse salt and bake.
- Grate or buy ready grated Cheddar cheese and chopped fresh parsley as the filling, adding mixed dried herbs and seasoning of choice.
- Leave the savoury behind for a sweet take. Spread the dough with chocolate spread such as Nutella, sprinkle with chopped nuts before rolling up, then bake as per recipe.
Jamie Oliver: Together at Christmas airs December 16 and 17 at 7pm on BBC Lifestyle.
Make Jamie Oliver's scrumptious garlic bread
Mmm... nothing beats hot bread straight from the oven
Image: Supplied
On the eve of the holiday season it's time for friends and family to come together and unwind after a particularly tough year.
Alas, December is also the most expensive time and cooks seek out crowd-pleasing ideas that won't break the bank. This Jamie Oliver idea is just that. It will feed 12 people and the fun part is the making and shaping of the bread so everyone can get involved.
The beauty of the recipe is there really isn't a prescription and I've added some of my ideas to the end of Jamie's recipe. If baking bread instils you with dread, fear not as it's a simple as 1, 2, 3, and if still not convinced, catch Jamie on TV in his festive series Jamie Oliver: Together at Christmas where his whips up this delicious bread.
The scrumptious garlic bread recipe comes from his cookbook Together.
Hilary Biller's suggestions to ring the changes to the bread:
Jamie Oliver: Together at Christmas airs December 16 and 17 at 7pm on BBC Lifestyle.
