Stellenbosch coach happy to see stars in preliminary Bafana squad ahead of Carling Knockout final with Galaxy
Steve Barker is excited left-back Fawaaz Basadien, central midfielder Jayden Adams and striker Iqraam Rayners have made the Bafana Bafana 50-man preliminary squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations that will be played early next year in Ivory Coast.
Bafana coach Hugo Broos announced the squad on Thursday, 30 days before the tournament kicks off, and Barker said their inclusion is a big boost for his team and players ahead of the Carling Knockout Cup final in which Stellies will face TS Galaxy at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
Broos will name his final Afcon squad on December 28 and Barker said the final gives his players a great platform to further show the Bafana coach what they're capable of.
Stellies have been in scintillating form in both the Cup and DStv Premiership of late, winning eight of their last nine matches.
Sundowns legend Mudau happy as Shalulile passes him on PSL scoring list
Barker believes the selection of his three players and defensive midfielder Mlungisi Mbunjana from Galaxy proves the teams meeting in the Carling final have been doing well.
“If we didn't have the form we've had in the recent games, we would have at least three representatives in the squad. Basadien deserves an opportunity for many months now. He's showed quality in terms of his technique and the way he manipulates the ball. He's for me a quality player.
“Iqraam Rayners scores goals and you need players that score goals whether they're starting or coming on in matches. He fully deserves his opportunity as does Jayden Adams for his remarkable consistency as a young player and the quality that he has.
“Ja, it's exciting for us. The more you play well and the more you win games you get recognition and reward for that.”
