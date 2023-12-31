“I think we’ve collected as much as we could. We said this was the ‘final’ today and we didn’t win the final.
Chiefs ‘getting there even quicker than I thought we would’: Johnson
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson will take some satisfaction entering the Africa Cup of Nations break that his team's points accumulation ratio increased significantly at the end of 2023, though he admitted the football being played has a long way to go.
Chiefs were unable to add three more DStv Premiership points before the break as they drew 1-1 against Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday night.
But a return of one defeat, four victories (three in succession) and a draw from their last six matches, all in the league, can be seen as a promising upturn as sixth-placed Chiefs look to make more ground on the top three in 2024.
Johnson took over after Molefi Ntseki's unfortunate tenure became one of the briefest by a Chiefs coach when the former Bafana Bafana boss was sacked on October 23.
The caretaker coach started with a defeat away against Lamontville Golden Arrows (3-2) before the healthy run of results in the last six matches.
Sekhukhune 1 Kaizer Chiefs 1, highlights.
“We brought a little bit more effort, a bit more technical and tactical ideas on how the team should play, and it’s worked,” was how the former Platinum Stars, SuperSport United and AmaZulu coach explained the improvement.
“The players have welcomed it and they enjoy it. And it sometimes just happens that you are able to do that with a particular team, and sometimes I’ll use the same methodology with another team and I’ll fail dismally.”
With 14 points from a possible 18 in their last six games Johnson could justifiably be optimistic Chiefs have stabilised.
“I think ending the year on the amount of points we have, bearing in mind where we have come from, that in itself is good for the team and for the players [given] they’ve really worked hard for the last two months.
Chiefs and Sekhukhune share the spoils in Polokwane
“I think we’ve collected as much as we could. We said this was the ‘final’ today and we didn’t win the final.
“But finals are always played over two halves and this was the first half [of the season] and we wait for the second half next year.
“So far yes, I am very happy with the amount of points collected. But I’m not happy with the way we are [not] displaying the type of football we can do at training.
“When you work with the players every day and sometimes see the execution on the pitch with the types of technical qualities they have, then you say to yourself that has to improve.
“From the coaches’ point of view I think we can do better there. From an effort point of view I think we are getting there even quicker than I thought we would.”
Sekhukhune went to the break in 12th place.
Chiefs return to action with their league match against TS Galaxy at Peter Mokaba Stadium on February 13.
