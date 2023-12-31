Soccer

Spurs’ disastrous 2023-24 continues as bitter rivals City take second spot

31 December 2023 - 18:41
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Relebogile Mokhuoane celebrates scoring Cape Town City's opening goal in their DStv Premiership win against Cape Town Spurs at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Promoted Cape Town Spurs' disastrous start to their 2023-24 season continued as they lost 2-0 to Cape Town City in their last DStv Premiership fixture of 2023 on Old Year's Day.

Goals by Relebogile Mokhuoane in the 36th minute and Jaeden Rhodes in the 90th earned Eric Tinkler's Citizens their ninth win out of 16 matches against their bitter cross-city rivals.

City also have two draws and five defeats to be in second place on 29 points — six behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns (35), who have three games in hand — as the league enters a six-week break for the Africa Cup of Nations. 

Ernst Middendorp's arrival as Spurs coach to replace Shaun Bartlett, fired in October, has done little to ease their calamitous campaign. The club's management must surely look to the transfer market to find more experienced players to stand a chance of remaining in the top flight.

Spurs did at least notch their first win of season with a 2-1 home shock of Orlando Pirates on November 1, though that came under the stewardship of caretaker coach and technical director Sean Connor.

Since Middendorp's arrival on November 17 they have only picked up one more point in five matches with their first draw of the season away against AmaZulu in their last game. 

Spurs are in last place in the Premiership with a miserable four points from 16 games.

