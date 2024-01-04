South Africa

Two KZN farmworkers killed by lightning

04 January 2024 - 12:33
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Two farmworkers died after being struck by lightning in Bergville, northern KwaZulu-Natal, where heavy rain and thunderstorms are continuing. Stock photo.
Two farmworkers died after being struck by lightning in Bergville, northern KwaZulu-Natal, where heavy rain and thunderstorms are continuing. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Richard Valdez

Two farmworkers died after being struck by lightning in Bergville, northern KwaZulu-Natal, where heavy rain and thunderstorms are continuing.

KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi said about 50 other people were injured by lightning on Wednesday.

Most were treated on site, but four were taken to hospital.

Sithole-Moloi expressed condolences to the families.

“Our disaster teams are collaborating with the affected families to provide assistance. We have also co-ordinated with other departments to offer support, including psychological counselling, for the survivors and their families.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

31 people killed in KZN December floods

Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning claimed the lives of 31 people in KwaZulu-Natal in December, with three people still ...
News
1 day ago

Three dead as heavy rain causes havoc in KwaZulu-Natal

Two children and a woman have died in heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal and the search continues for a man swept away by the Msunduzi River in ...
News
3 days ago

Devastating flood leaves KZN community reeling

A KwaZulu-Natal woman is traumatised after the discovery of her daughter's body on Tuesday, while her husband and son are still missing in the ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Geologist arrested over R20m chrome stockpile South Africa
  3. US 'not seeing acts of genocide' in Gaza, State Dept says World
  4. WATCH | ‘Mbongeni Ngema was to create a production on my life before he died’: ... South Africa
  5. Blaze at Shelly Hotel & Spa finally contained after eight hours South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...