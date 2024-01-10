Soccer

Get to Know Bafana’s Afcon opponents: Tunisia

10 January 2024 - 12:30 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Ellyes Skhiri will be one of the key players for Tunisia during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.
Ellyes Skhiri will be one of the key players for Tunisia during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.
Image: BackpagePix

Factbox on Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Tunisia.

Africa Cup of Nations record

Previous appearances in finals: (20) 1962, 1963, 1965, 1978, 1982, 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021

Best performance: Winners 2004

Drawn in group E with Mali, Namibia and South Africa.

Coach: Jalel Kadri

The 52-year-old has had a journeyman coaching career at a myriad of clubs in Tunisia and the Middle East and was Tunisia’s assistant coach at the previous Cup of Nations finals.

Despite reaching the quarterfinal, his predecessor Mondher Kebaier was fired and Kadri stepped into the hot seat, immediately securing World Cup qualification for Tunisia.

He took them to the finals in Qatar where they beat France, but still did not make it out of the group phase, after which his offer to resign was not accepted by the Tunisian federation who insisted he stay in the post.

Mvala doubtful for Afcon, Zwane and Williams out of Lesotho preparatory match

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mothobi Mvala is a serious doubt for the Africa Cup of Nations with a groin injury, while Ronwen Williams and Themba Zwane ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Key player: Ellyes Skhiri. Age: 28. Midfielder.

Skhiri set a Bundesliga record for the most distance covered by a player in a season. His strength lies in his defensive resilience and strong work ethic.

He made his Montpellier debut as a fullback and moved into the heart of the defence before shifting into a holding midfielder role at Cologne.

He was signed by Eintracht Frankfurt at the start of this season. Skhiri was born in France but his father is Tunisian and he made his national team debut in 2018, before the World Cup in Russia.

Fifa world ranking December 2023: 28

How they qualified: Top placed team in group J, ahead of Equatorial Guinea, Botswana and Libya.

Six players to watch at Afcon

The Africa Cup of Nations looms large with the tournament set to start on Saturday with hosts Ivory Coast taking on Guinea-Bissau at the Stade ...
Sport
1 day ago

Squad

Goalkeepers: Bechir Ben Said (US Monastir), Aymen Dhamen (Al Hazem), Mouez Hassen (Club Africain)

Defenders: Ali Abdi (Caen), Alaa Ghram (CS Sfaxien), Oussam Haddadi (Greuther Furth), Hamza Jelassi (Etoile Sahel), Wajdi Kechrida (Atromitos), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly), Yassine Meriah (Esperance), Montassir Talbi (Lorient), Yan Valery (Angers)

Midfielders: Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Ferencvaros), Anis Ben Slimane (Sheffield United), Aissa Laidouni (Union Berlin), Hadj Mahmoud (Lugano), Hamza Rafia (Lecce), Ellyes Skhiri (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bassem Srarfi (Club Africain), Houssem Tka (Esperance),

Forwards: Elias Achouri (FC Copenhagen), Seifeddine Jaziri (Zamalek), Haythem Jouini (Stade Tunisien), Taha Yassine Khenissi (Kuwait SC), Sayfallah Ltaief (Winterthur), Youssef Msakni (Al Arabi), Naim Sliti (Al Ahli).

MORE:

Five young players to watch at Afcon

As the kick-off of the highly anticipated Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) gets closer, TimesLIVE looks at young players who might set the tournament ...
Sport
1 day ago

Jordaan promises Bafana Bafana R7m if they win Afcon

While Safa hasn’t revealed the nitty-gritty of the bonus structure, the federation has promised Bafana Bafana players a bounty of R7m if they win the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Morocco under pressure to repeat World Cup heroics at Afcon

Morocco set new standards for African football just over 12 months ago at the Qatar World Cup, but the pressure is on to improve a dismal record in ...
Sport
6 hours ago

SABC backers pay R50m for Afcon broadcast rights

Broadcaster backed by Hollywood Bets and McDonald’s to ensure South Africans can watch the biennial showpiece.
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SuperSport on the verge of securing Afcon rights in new development Soccer
  2. Heinrich Klaasen retires from Test cricket Cricket
  3. WATCH | Klopp unhappy with Anfield atmosphere as Liverpool thump Hammers Soccer
  4. Mvala doubtful for Afcon, Zwane and Williams out of Lesotho preparatory match Soccer
  5. Smith hopes for bigger, brighter and better in season 2 of SA20 Cricket

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...