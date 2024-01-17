Soccer

POLL | Should Bafana Bafana be stopped from participating in tournaments?

17 January 2024 - 12:38 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Aubrey Modiba of South Africa is challenged by Aliou Dieng of Mali during their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) match at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on January 16 2024.
Aubrey Modiba of South Africa is challenged by Aliou Dieng of Mali during their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) match at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on January 16 2024.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

As South Africans watched another loss by Bafana Bafana on Tuesday, many soccer fans seem to have lost faith in the national team.

South Africa suffered a 2-0 blow in their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opening match against Mali at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo, Ivory Coast.

Coach Hugo Broos attributed the loss to Percy Tau’s early penalty miss and lack of physical strength. 

The first few minutes of the match seemed promising for Bafana, but their chances of winning were  squandered by the physicality of Mali after the restart, who scored two quick goals from captain Hamari Traore and Lassine Sinayoko in the 60th and 66th minutes.  

“I congratulate my team for the performance. We lost the game because of two facts. The first was missing the penalty and the second was the physical power of Mali in the second half,” Broos said as Bafana stayed at the bottom of group E. 

“Those were reasons that made us lose the game. It was not the performance of South Africa, which was good. If we scored that penalty it could have made the difference. 

Broos said Bafana has to win against Namibia on Sunday to keep alive their chances of staying in the tournament.

Some soccer fans on social media expressed disappointment in the team but said they were not surprised at the outcome, while others said they remained hopeful the national team would pick up their pace.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Bafana Bafana confident of achieving 'something special' at Afcon

Bafana Bafana will kick off their Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday not in the list of teams favoured to win the title, but that hasn’t deterred their ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana coach Broos says they must beat Namibia, admits they were not good enough against Mali

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says they must win against Namibia on Sunday to keep alive their chances of staying at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Sport
3 hours ago

Bafana get Afcon campaign to disappointing start with loss to Mali

Bafana Bafana suffered a 2-0 loss to Mali in their opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Mvala included in Bafana’s starting line-up for Afcon opener against Mali

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has included defender Mothobi Mvala in the starting line-up for Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opener against Mali at ...
Sport
15 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bafana Bafana confident of achieving 'something special' at Afcon Soccer
  2. 'Cricket SA anti-Semitic': Jewish body says Teeger dismissal trumped up Sport
  3. WATCH | Klopp unhappy with Anfield atmosphere as Liverpool thump Hammers Soccer
  4. Gauff romps, Vondrousova crashes out as qualifiers thrive in Melbourne Sport
  5. Van der Dussen surprised by partner Rickelton's Proteas omission Cricket

Latest Videos

Hugo Broos and Percy Tau optimistic of Bafana's Afcon chances
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos reflects on their 2-0 Afcon loss to Mali.