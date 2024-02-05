Hosts Ivory Coast put past calamities aside as they squeeze into semis

The Ivorians were given little chance of getting this far after stumbling through the group stage where they suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss to tiny Equatorial Guinea in their cavernous new stadium in Abidjan.

It left them with an agonising three-day wait before they were sure of a place in the knockout stages, going through as the last of the best third-placed finishers.

In the last 16 they eliminated holders Senegal but only after a late penalty saw them draw 1-1, take the game into extra time and then squeeze through on post-match spot-kicks.

On Saturday, they had centreback Odilon Kossounou sent off in the 43rd minute before Mali took the lead in the 71st.

“If you manage to win with 10 against 11 while being down 1-0 with 20 minutes to go, it is because there is a mental strength,” added Fae. “I think tactically we were very good; almost better with 10 men rather than 11.”

Fae, a French-born former Ivorian international who was Gasset’s assistant at the start of the tournament, said they now needed to change the way they start games.

“Against Senegal, it took us 10 to 15 minutes to get into the match and against Mali we had tactical problems that we were unable to initially resolve. We were lucky against Senegal and Mali to come back each time.

“We need to try to control the match rather than enduring the pressure and being forced to struggle and having to make the effort to come back.

“What we did in the last two games are positive signs that give you hope. I would, however, have preferred not to have a lot of suspense like that.”

