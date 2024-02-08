Soccer

LISTEN | 'We beat Cape Verde playing bad, we lost to Nigeria playing good. That’s football' — Hugo Broos

08 February 2024 - 09:06
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bafana Bafana goalkepeer and captain Ronwen Williams celebrates with coach Hugo Broos after their penalties Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal win against Cape Verde at Stade Charles Konan in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast on February 3.
Bafana Bafana goalkepeer and captain Ronwen Williams celebrates with coach Hugo Broos after their penalties Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal win against Cape Verde at Stade Charles Konan in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast on February 3.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says he's proud of his players despite their defeat to Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) semifinals. 

Bafana lost 4-2 to the Super Eagles in a penalty shoot-out. 

This was the first time since 2000 South Africa had reached the Afcon semifinals. 

Broos says Bafana Bafana defeated Cape Verde playing bad football and lost to Nigeria playing good football. 

“I’m proud of my players, it’s a defeat — we beat Cape Verde playing bad, we lost to Nigeria playing good. That’s football.”

He was briefing the media after the thrilling match on Wednesday evening. 

Listen here:

Bafana Bafana will now play in the playoff for third and fourth place on Saturday against the Democratic Republic of Congo. 

Nigeria will play host nation Ivory Coast in the final on Sunday. 

MORE

How Bafana Bafana made history in Ivory Coast

Coach Hugo Broos’s bravery at dismantling Bafana and picking young players should be applauded
Sport
11 hours ago

BLOW BY BLOW | Nigeria edge Bafana on penalties in superb Afcon semifinal

All the action as Bafana Bafana meet nemesis Nigeria in their Africa Cup of Nations semifinal at Stade de la Paix in Bouaké, Ivory Coast.
Sport
16 hours ago

Maseko out of Afcon, won’t be replaced: Bafana coach Broos ahead of Nigeria semi

Thapelo Maseko will play no more part in the Africa Cup of Nations but a late replacement will not be called up for the winger, Bafana Bafana coach ...
Sport
1 day ago

Nigeria superstar Osimhen doubtful for Afcon semi against Bafana: NFF

African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen is a doubt for Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations semifinal against Bafana Bafana on Wednesday due to a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana scorecard: how the players have ranked at Afcon ahead of Nigeria semifinal

Few believed Bafana Bafana could make the semifinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations when the tournament started in Ivory Coast in early January. ...
Sport
16 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No Hollywood ending for brave Bafana in penalties defeat to Super Eagles Soccer
  2. Bafana scorecard: how the players have ranked at Afcon ahead of Nigeria ... Soccer
  3. ‘Chippa’ Mpengesi declares his support for Nigeria against Bafana Soccer
  4. Helman Mkhalele ‘has played a big role’ in Bafana’s success: Linda Buthelezi Soccer
  5. BLOW BY BLOW | Nigeria edge Bafana on penalties in superb Afcon semifinal Soccer

Latest Videos

'It is hard to accept,' - Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Brood after Afcon penalty ...
'I am very happy with my job,' - Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says he wants ...